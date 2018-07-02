Today's Top Stories
1
Prince Harry Refused to Hold Meghan Markle's Hand
2
Roe v. Wade Is in Grave Danger
3
Beyoncé's Tour Stage Malfunctioned
4
These FDA-Approved Wipes Stop You From Sweating
5
Princess Diana's 50 Best Style Moments

Why Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Keep Their Relationship So Secret

"I'm not going to tell you my love story."

Getty Images

If you're a Riverdale fan, you know that Betty and Jughead have taken their on-screen relationship status to real life. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have (basically!) confirmed they're dating by lovingly kissing and holding hands (amongst other sweet things), but the two have stayed quiet about the details of their relationship.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Turns out, the secrecy is actually on purpose—despite her very public life, Reinhart doesn't feel the need to share any particulars about her private life, and that includes her relationship status. In a new interview with BAZAAR.com, Reinhart admits she thinks it's "inappropriate" to discuss her and Sprouse's relationship.

"I'm not okay talking about my relationship,” she says. “I'm not going to tell you my love story. That's just not appropriate right now.”

Well, at least we know there is a love story to be told. Since early last year, Reinhart and Sprouse have been not-so-coy about their off-screen romance. They've been spotted holding hands in a Comic-Con interview, flirting on social media, and even their co-star Skeet Ulrich (who plays Jughead's dad) said they have a "special connection."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

They made their official debut as a couple on the Met Gala red carpet, which set Betty/Jughead shippers into a frenzy.

As for how she felt that day, Reinhart tells BAZAAR.com, "I felt like the smallest fish in the biggest pond. It made me see how far I had left to go, and how much work it takes to get to a point where I can go to the Met one day and feel like I'm a big fish now. I'm not there yet, but that's fine, because I'm 21. That's satisfying, to know that I have a place to go.”

Related Stories
26 Things You Didn't Know About Cole Sprouse
Everything We Know About 'Riverdale' Season 3

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
So, Are Bella Hadid and Drake Dating?
Priyanka Chopra Fangirls at Nick Jonas' Concert
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Beyoncé's Tour Stage Malfunctioned
Here's Prince Harry With the Spice Girls
Beyoncé Posts Photos from Her Private Jet
Meghan Markle Wore Black Capris to Audi Polo
Kylie Jenner Posted New Pics of Stormi
Selena Gomez's Best Style
Ariana Grande's Tattoo Tribute Pete Davidson's Dad
chrissy teigen Chrissy Teigen's Families Belong Together Speech