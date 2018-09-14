image
Princess Eugenie's Wedding to Jack Brooksbank Comes With a Different Dress Code to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Big Day

Male guests will need to take note.

Qatar Goodwood Festival - Day 3
Getty ImagesTristan Fewings

As the highly anticipated wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank draws closer (four weeks today, to be exact), it’s inevitable that the comparisons to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day come along with it. The prestigious venue of Windsor Castle might be the same, but it’s already apparent that the Princess has made some choices for her wedding that will be very different to that of her cousin, Harry—in particular, the guest dress code.

Back in May, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex requested that women attend their nuptials in day dresses and hats, while the men were given the more flexible option of either uniforms, morning coats, or lounge suits. Now that the formal invites for the two weddings have been compared, it seems that Jack and Eugenie have opted for something a little different. While their suggestion’s for women are identical, things are somewhat stricter for male guests.

Men attending the upcoming royal wedding are only given the single option of a morning coat this time around—the super formal style of jacket with knee length tails, which is the most traditional option for British men to wear to weddings. As Jack hasn’t served in the military as Harry did, it makes sense that uniform isn’t included on the invitation, and the option of a lounge suit was likely to have been added for the Duke and Duchess’s American friends.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Procession
Getty ImagesGeorge Pimentel

Speaking of dress codes, with her and her sister Beatrice’s track record of making some truly wild hat choices for public appearances, Princess Eugenie has totally missed a trick by not requesting that women choose the craziest headwear they can possibly find. Surely a lost opportunity.

Eugenie’s marriage to Jack is set to be a real spectacle as they’ve gone above and beyond with their guest list numbers. A grand total of 850 invitees are expected to attend the wedding, which comes in at a whole 250 more than Meghan and Harry. Time for Windsor Castle is bringing in the plastic patio furniture and the emergency Christmas chairs to accommodate...?

Princess Eugenie has joined Instagram, verified account
Princess Eugenie Just Made Her Instagram Debut

