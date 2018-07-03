A little girl holds a white ballon at the border wall between Mexico and the United States
Oprah on the Royal Wedding Moment That "Literally" Took Her Breath Away

"I was unprepared for the depth of emotion I felt."

How can you make the events on the day of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding even more of a fairytale than it already was? Tell the story from the perspective of everyone’s fairy godmother, Oprah. Now, over a month since the big day, the media mogul has shared her personal memories from being a part of the ceremony—and she’s definitely still feeling the love.

Describing May 19 as an “astounding” part of history, Oprah shared her story of being a guest at Meghan and Harry’s wedding in the upcoming issue of O, The Oprah Magazine.

"I was unprepared for the depth of emotion I felt stepping onto the grounds of Windsor Castle. It literally took my breath away," she admitted. "I exclaimed out loud to no one in particular: 'Whoa! This right here is a whole 'nother level!’"

Sharing her view on Meghan’s inspiring and inclusive rise to royalty, Oprah continued: "I thought immediately of the history, the legacy, the astounding moment Meghan Markle was stepping into. And what it would take to be prepared for such a moment. The life she was leaving behind and the new world to which she was rising—all part of a destiny she helped design.”

Getty Images

Looking to the future, Winfrey also added that she sees Meghan and Harry as a hopeful, modern representation of the royal family.

"I can't wait to see the goodness that will come from their union," she wrote. "Goodness that I know for sure will help change the way the world thinks about what is possible, even more than it already has."

