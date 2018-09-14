From an outside perspective, it looks like the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have truly got this parenting thing locked down ( it is funny how much private nannies and romantic, child-free getaways can help). They even managed to coincide their pregnancies to be one after the other with some impressive organization, but it it looks as though the cute mommy-moon period could be officially over. Khloe’s latest move as a new mom has caused friction through the family, after she chose one of her sisters over the rest, to be named as daughter True Thompson’s legal guardian.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In a new teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe sits her sisters down to make the announcement regarding the protection of her daughter, who was born in April this year, and SURPRISE! Khloe, 36, chose Kim, 37, as True’s legal guardian, and Kourtney, 39, is less than impressed by her decision.

Koko explained that she’d come to the conclusion under the knowledge that Kim is apparently a “stricter” mother than Kourt. "I can't make anything official until the baby is born,” Khloe told the show, which was filmed back during her pregnancy. “But I am going to probably have Kim as the legal guardian if, god forbid, something happens.”

She continued: “I don't know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be, I do think it'll be more like Kim. A little more stricter. Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills — not that I don't respect Kourtney's, I relate to how Kim parents more.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kourtney hasn’t given up hope on changing Khloe's mind, though. Later on, the eldest Kardashian sister said: “I'm a little bit disappointed that I'm not the guardian, but honestly, you don't know what your parenting style is until you have kids. I think once Khloe has her own daughter and is really a mom, then maybe she will realize that we have more in common than she thinks as far as parenting styles. You never know, Khloe might switch back to me.”

Labelled the "least interesting looking Kardashian," and now this blow? Poor Kourt really can't catch a break at the moment.