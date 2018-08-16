image
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Were Incredibly Loved-Up in Mexico

He even made it back onto her Instagram!

image
Getty Images

Here's a lesson from Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Nothing says "officially back on track" like a couple’s romantic getaway, complete with public beach photos and PDA. So let’s take this as the official go-ahead for the future of the couple, who proved that their relationship is stronger than ever during their recent romantic vacation to Mexico.

Joined by younger sister Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, the parents of True Thompson showed no signs of heartache, after a long and painful journey to fixing their relationship following those explosive cheating allegations earlier this year. According to a photographer source for PEOPLE, the on/off couple “seemed very happy” together. “Lots of cuddles and love all weekend. They definitely enjoyed themselves,” an insider shared.

Leaving baby True back at home, New mom Khloé and baby daddy Tristan were seen lounging at their villa together this last weekend, apparently spending most of their days alternating between the pool and the ocean. With nights spent at “long dinner parties” with Kendall and Ben, the source added: “It was the perfect weekend.”

Great times with @khloekardashian this weekend @casaaramara !!! XOXOXO

A post shared by Joe Francis (@realjoefrancis) on


Sharing a few photos on her social media of the picturesque setting, Khloé revealed that they’d stayed at Casa Aramara, a luxury villa owned by Girls Gone Wild producer Joe Francis. Tristan even made it back onto her Instagram for the first time in forever, with a picture of the two of them posing with resort staff amongst her collection. Khloé captioned the snaps of her luxury gold birthday cake and pineapple-dressed dinner table with: “We are so grateful for everything!! Thank you for my belated but perfect birthday dinner!! Everyone at your home is pure GOLD! We didn’t want to leave.”

Not sure this is the life of your average new parents struggling to hold their relationship together but, hey, the Kardashian life is #blessed.

