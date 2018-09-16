Justin Bieber Deliberately Hides Left Hand Amid Rumors That He and Hailey Baldwin Are Already Married

It's been a very emotional week for anyone who cares about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

On Friday, reports surfaced that Justin and Hailey had gotten married on Thursday, after a two-month engagement. "Sources" claimed that the surprise wedding went down at New York City courthouse (which seemed to be backed up by photos of the couple entering a courthouse hand-in-hand shared by TMZ on Thursday). A TMZ source claimed that Justin told the judge, "Thanks for keeping it on the DL."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images James Devaney

So all that happened and people were like "ZOMG, JUSTIN AND HAILEY ARE MARRIED."

Then Hailey stepped up to shut down the rumors. In a since-deleted tweet, she wrote, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!" TMZ subsequently change course and reported that the couple would wed as early as next week.

So, yeah, a veritable whirlwind, to say the least.

Now, for the latest in the "Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married yet?" saga: Justin and Hailey stepped out for some Starbucks in New York on Saturday night and Justin made what appeared to be a very deliberate point of not letting anyone take a picture of his lefthand (and, more importantly, the ring finger that might be sporting a wedding band if he were married).

Hand-hiding tactics employed by the singer included:

Holding hands with Hailey to obscure his hand from the cameras:

Getty Images James Devaney

Burying his left hand in his pocket:

Getty Images Gotham

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images Gotham

And straight up hiding his hand behind his back:

Getty Images Gotham

Getty Images James Devaney

Is Justin hiding a wedding ring? Is he trolling everyone who cares if he's wearing a wedding band? Was his hand just cold or something? It's impossible to say.