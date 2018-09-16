On October 12, the second royal wedding of the year will officially go down when Princess Eugenie walks down the aisle with Jack Brooksbank.

This week, we got our first look at Eugenie's wedding invitations, courtesy of Vanity Fair.

Buckingham Palace

Here's what the invitations say:

"His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG and Sarah, Duchess of York, request the pleasure of the company of [insert name] at the Marriage of their daughter Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York with Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Friday 12th October, 2018 at 11 a.m. followed by a Reception at Windsor Castle."





In addition to the 850 official guests, Eugenie and Jack have also extended invitations to 1,200 members of the public, much like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did on their big day in May.

Immediately, the royal-obsessed among us (which, lately, feels like everyone), started comparing Eugenie's invitations to Harry and Meghan's from earlier this year. Here's a look at Harry and Meghan's invitation, which differ from Eugenie's primarily in the crest at the top.

Getty Images WPA Pool

Eugenie's invitations feature Prince Andrew's badge, which includes the white rose of York, in blue. Harry and Meghan's, on the other hand, feature Prince Charle's crest in gold. The crest at the top of the invitations signifies who paid for the wedding. That's why Prince William and Kate Middleton's featured Queen Elizabeth's crest (in gold, of course), since she hosted their wedding.

Getty Images WPA Pool

Here are some other royal wedding invitations over the years, for further comparison:

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips:

Getty Images Larry Ellis

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson:

Getty Images Tim Graham

Prince Charles and Princess Diana: