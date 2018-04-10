Meet Some of the Hardworking UK Citizens Invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

Last month, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be inviting people from all around the United Kingdom to attend their May 19 wedding.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Now that invitations for the royal wedding have gone out, the guest list is shaping up, and Kensington Palace has today revealed some of the hardworking people from around the UK who have been invited to the big day.

As previously announced, "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle would like their wedding day to be shaped to allow members of the public to share in the joy and the fun of the day," the plan being to "invite 2,640 members of the public to Windsor Castle." And now we know who some of those lucky 2,640 people are.

Members of the public from around the UK have this week learned that they will be amongst the 2,640 people at Windsor Castle for Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's wedding. pic.twitter.com/cjAHVEF4gu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2018

According to the Kensington Palace Twitter Account, "The couple asked Lord Lieutenants to invite 1,200 people to join the celebrations, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities." As the official announcement details, one invitation recipient is "Philip Gillespie from Ballymena who lost his right leg in an IED incident in Afghanistan and works to raise funds and awareness for ABF The Soldiers' Charity."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Philip Gillespie from Ballymena who lost his right leg in an IED incident in Afghanistan and works to raise funds and awareness for ABF The Soldiers' Charity. pic.twitter.com/WadD7gRpRq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2018

Also invited are Pamela Anomneze, "the manager of... a social enterprise that helps those recovering from mental health issues through the creative arts," and Reuben Litherland who "was born deaf and has started lunchtime lessons to teach sign language at school."

Pamela Anomneze from Haringey. Pamela is the manager of Studio 306 Collective CIC, a social enterprise that helps those recovering from mental health issues through the creative arts. pic.twitter.com/gSNTcRt9SO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Reuben Litherland from Derby. Reuben was born deaf and has started lunchtime lessons to teach sign language at school. pic.twitter.com/bpUUO0rIKL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2018

Amy Wright, whose organization "provides employment training and support for young people aged 16-25 with special needs," will also attend.

Amy Wright from Annan. Amy is Chair of Board of Directors for the Usual Place café in Dumfries, which provides employment training and support for young people aged 16-25 with special needs. pic.twitter.com/ATZrolP2cV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While this is just a glimpse at the guest list, it's clear that Prince Harry and Markle are dedicated to including members of the general public in their wedding celebrations, as well as celebrating people who work hard to support others in their communities.