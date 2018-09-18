image
Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman Makes Her Mark
70th Emmy Awards - Show
2
The Funniest Political Jokes From the 2018 Emmys
image
3
The Best Street Style Looks at London Fashion Week
image
4
Delicate Jewelry You Can Wear Every Day
image
5
Sandra Oh Still Won the Emmys

Prince Harry Admitted That Even He Panics When He Bumps Into His Grandmother, The Queen, at Buckingham Palace

Just your average visit from Granny.

Her Majesty Hosts The Final Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Visits to Grandma’s house are supposed to involve cookies, talking about when you’re going to give her a great-grandchild, and maybe being slipped a few dollars for making her proud, right? Unless your grandma happens to be the Queen of England, anyway.

What with her ruling of a nation and god-given monarchy, Queen Elizabeth II isn’t exactly your average grandmother—as grandson Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has fully acknowledged. He's admitted that even he finds himself panicking a little, if he bumps into the Queen unexpectedly at her home of Buckingham Palace. Oh, hey Grandma.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Harry recently met and chatted with a group of hospitality workers from the Caribbean, who visited the Queen’s residence in London, Buckingham Palace as part of royal documentary, Queen of the World. Speaking with his usual cheeky sense of humor, The Telegraph reports how Harry told them: “You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have – and you’ve only been here two weeks. Have you bumped into the Queen yet? If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don’t panic. I know you will. We all do!”

There’s really nothing like feeling a sudden sense of impending doom on your average trip to Grandma’s house.

Chelsea Flower Show
Getty ImagesStuart C. Wilson

The “unprecedented” documentary, Queen of The World, focuses on the Queen and the Commonwealth, and is definitely set to be worth a watch when it airs in two parts later this month. As well as Harry’s hilarious revelation in his own segment, the TV special will also feature Meghan Markle’s first official TV interview since becoming a member of the royal family.

According to People, Princess Anne and Sophia, Countess of Wessex, have both given formal “sit down” interviews for the show, while an official statement confirmed that Prince Charles and Prince William will also appear for “behind-the-scenes moments with the Sovereign and other members of the Royal Family.”

Sounds good, but if we could basically just get a series of Big Brother: Buckingham Palace too, that would be really great.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards
Meghan Markle's First Solo Royal Visit Confirmed
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Meghan Markle Gives Interview Before Royal Wedding
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY Meghan Markle is Getting a Visit from Her Mother
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards Meghan Markle's First Solo Royal Visit Confirmed
image Meghan Markle's BFFs Congratulate Her on Cookbook
Glorious Goodwood How to Watch Princess Eugenie's Wedding
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards Meghan Markle's First Solo Project as Royalty
IRELAND-ROYALS-VISIT Harry and Meghan Will Miss This Major Royal Event
image Comparing Royal Family Wedding Invitations
image Meghan Markle's Sister's Birthday Message to Harry
image These Are the Royal Family's Secret Code Names