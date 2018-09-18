Don't you love a charitable royal? Today, Prince William arrived to celebrate the Acorns Children’s Hospice on their 30th anniversary, the charity his mother opened in 1988. Acorns Children's Hospice in Selly Oak provides specialist care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening disorders as well as caring for their family, and the Duke of Cambridge was led on a tour of the facilities and met with children and families, including visiting the multi-sensory room, hydrotherapy pool, and families participating in a stay-and-play session in the hospice lounge. (I'll give ten dollars to anyone who pushes Prince William in the hydrotherapy pool.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

William's excursion is more than just a charity visit. It falls 30 years after Diana, Princess of Wales, opened the Oak Tree Lane location in 1988, and at the time it was the only the third children’s hospice in the world, likely making for an emotional day for Prince William. He's paying homage to his mother by supporting a charity that's important to her.

The official Twitter account for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Royal Foundation, @KensingtonRoyal, paid their respects to Princess Diana with an image of her first visit to Acorns Children's Hospice. I'm emotional:

.@AcornsHospice was opened in 1988 by HRH’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales – and today The Duke will join in celebrations for the charity’s 30th anniversary #RoyalVisitBirmingham pic.twitter.com/NzwEkbP0tg — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 18, 2018

Getty Images

Video: Prince William signs the visitor’s book at @AcornsHospice in front of a picture of his mother, Princess, Diana, who opened it 30 years ago. pic.twitter.com/RvSUVYNrRT — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 18, 2018

We were also lucky enough to get some images of William's visit, including visiting a hydrotherapy session and meeting with Acorns Ambassador Moin—they first met at the Pride of Britain Awards last year.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Getty Images

This is just the first of several solo engagements Willam is embarking on in the West Midlands.