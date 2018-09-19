image
Meghan Markle Reportedly Seems Lonely as She Adjusts to Royal Life

It doesn't help that some of Prince Harry's friends don't agree with her politics, either.

Trooping The Colour 2018
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Meghan Markle is finding it hard who to trust lately, making royal life pretty lonely as she adjusts to her new life in the Palace. Sources have told The Daily Beast that "Meghan is spotted walking in the Great Tew estate on which their house stands" and is "usually sighted alone."

The source continues, “There never seems to be anyone with her except a cop following at a discreet distance. She does not seem unhappy, but she does seem very solitary."

Meghan also reportedly spends a lot of time with Prince Harry and his close friends, rather than her own group of girlfriends, at Soho Farmhouse—a member's club and hotel spanning 100 acres of Oxfordshire countryside where Meghan reportedly had her bridal shower.

Lady Colin Campbell, who wrote a controversial biography about Princess Diana (as well as one about the Queen), also told The Daily Beast that Harry's friends don't exactly get along with Meghan due to her "trendy-lefty stuff."

“Her politics are an issue. She is ultra-liberal and that trendy-lefty stuff does not go down well with some of Harry’s friends," Campbell says. "He has introduced her to them all at parties and weddings and private dinners, but she is very anti- a lot of the things that their world functions upon, such as shooting."

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter

A post shared by Soho Farmhouse (@sohofarmhouse) on

Biographer Andrew Morton revealed in his 1992 book, Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words, that the princess also lived a lonely life in the Palace. And while Meghan's experience adjusting to royal life will differ from Princess Diana's, she may relate to her late mother-in-law as an outsider as she finds some royal rules "difficult" to understand.

