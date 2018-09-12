Meghan Markle Reportedly Doesn't Know Who to Trust In Her Friend Group

Since she began her relationship with Prince Harry last year, Meghan Markle has had to completely transform her life—including choosing who she could or couldn't tell who she was dating. Back in her Suits days, she couldn't even confide in her closest co-stars, but they sort of got the hint when Meghan started being accompanied on set by the British secret service. Now that she's actually a royal, it's reportedly even harder for Meghan to know who to trust amongst her friends.

According to a source from People, "Meghan has lost touch with some of her close friends from before the wedding, which has been tough. She’s finding it hard to know who to trust.”

That, of course, doesn't include BFF and stylist Jessica Mulroney, along with Priyanka Chopra who recently re-created Meghan and Harry's engagement photo with her own fiancé, Nick Jonas. Meghan recently hopped on a commercial flight to visit Mulroney in Toronto and her children were page boys in Harry and Meghan's wedding. A few weeks ago, Mulroney wished the Duchess a late happy birthday with a cute throwback photo, but deleted it shortly after. Royal protocol, amirite?

Instagram / @JessicaMulroney

Along with attempting to maintain close friendships while one of the most high-profile figures in the world, Meghan has also been dealing with an intense amount of family drama surrounding her father, Thomas Markle, and her half-sister, Samantha Grant. Naturally, she would be struggling with who to trust as she continues to adjust to life in the Palace.