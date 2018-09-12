1
Today's Top Stories
1
There's a New 'Sabrina' Poster and it's Creepy AF
image
2
I Shaved My Face With a Scalpel for Smoother Skin
Abortion doula in the south
3
Abortion Doulas Prepare to Fight for Roe v. Wade
Anthony Rubin, New York Fashion Week
4
Here's a Bunch of Dogs in Couture on the Runway
image
5
Here's Everything You Don't Know About 'Riverdale'

Meghan Markle Reportedly Doesn't Know Who to Trust In Her Friend Group

She's only kept a handful of close friends since becoming a royal.

image
image
Getty ImagesAnwar Hussein

Since she began her relationship with Prince Harry last year, Meghan Markle has had to completely transform her life—including choosing who she could or couldn't tell who she was dating. Back in her Suits days, she couldn't even confide in her closest co-stars, but they sort of got the hint when Meghan started being accompanied on set by the British secret service. Now that she's actually a royal, it's reportedly even harder for Meghan to know who to trust amongst her friends.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to a source from People, "Meghan has lost touch with some of her close friends from before the wedding, which has been tough. She’s finding it hard to know who to trust.”

That, of course, doesn't include BFF and stylist Jessica Mulroney, along with Priyanka Chopra who recently re-created Meghan and Harry's engagement photo with her own fiancé, Nick Jonas. Meghan recently hopped on a commercial flight to visit Mulroney in Toronto and her children were page boys in Harry and Meghan's wedding. A few weeks ago, Mulroney wished the Duchess a late happy birthday with a cute throwback photo, but deleted it shortly after. Royal protocol, amirite?

image
Instagram / @JessicaMulroney

Along with attempting to maintain close friendships while one of the most high-profile figures in the world, Meghan has also been dealing with an intense amount of family drama surrounding her father, Thomas Markle, and her half-sister, Samantha Grant. Naturally, she would be struggling with who to trust as she continues to adjust to life in the Palace.

Related Stories
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards
Meghan's Birthday vs. Wedding Thank You Cards
image
The Strict Tiara Rule Meghan and Kate Must Follow
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Wedding of James Matthews and Pippa Middleton, St Mark's Church, Englefield, UK - 20 May 2017 See Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Invitations
Prince William Prince William Opens Up About Air Ambulance Job
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle How Princess Charlotte Greets Guests at the Palace
image
34 Iconic Photos of Prince Harry Through the Years
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards Meghan's Birthday vs. Wedding Thank You Cards
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition Meghan Markle's Dog Has A Book Deal
image The Strict Tiara Rule Meghan and Kate Must Follow
image All of the Details on Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image The Latest on Meghan and Harry's First Royal Tour
image Candid Letters from Philip to Diana Revealed