This morning, Prince Harry joined Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland to celebrate Meghan's new cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, which supports those affected by the Grenfell Tower fires.

Instead of the event focusing on Harry and Meghan as a couple, the Duke took a few steps back (literally) and let the spotlight shine on Meghan, her mother, and the rest of the women who helped make the Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook a reality.

In the midst of the food and laughter, Harry won Husband of the Day not only for his valiant efforts of not owning the spotlight, but also helping Meghan fix her hair while she battled the wind outside of Kensington Palace.

First, let's examine the extent of this wind:

If you wanted an image which best describes how Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is changing the face of the British Royal Family, I say this one does it ... pic.twitter.com/dQRLsPOO2i — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

Now, let's observe the moment Harry won his award:

When you just have to flatten down the wife’s hair on a windy day ... pic.twitter.com/4E7L3iurB7 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

Would Harry have done this if the Queen was around? Probably not, but that's what makes it so amazing. Meghan and Harry both laughed about it immediately after, then carried on talking to the women.

The cookbook launch event was filled with joy and support for Meghan as she launches her first charity initiative as a royal. The Duchess not only helped serve food, but also gave her first speech about the "labor of love" the women produced together. Her mom, Doria, kept emphasizing how proud of her daughter she was and watched her in action at her first official royal event with Meghan since the wedding in May.