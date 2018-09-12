Growing up in a royal palace is anything but normal, but Prince William and Kate Middleton have made it their mission to make sure Prince George and Princess Charlotte lead as normal lives as possible. (Princess Diana did the same for Harry and Will.)

“William and Kate very much prioritize bringing up the children in as normal an environment as possible over anything else,” says a source from US Weekly. “They haven’t lost sight of that.”



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Case-in-point: Charlotte, three-year-old dream, is all of us as toddlers. Unlike her brother George, who's surprisingly a lot more shy than his younger sister, Charlotte reportedly loves to play hostess when guests come over and "asks them if they want tea, coffee, or sweets."

It may be hard to believe that George, 5, is the quiet one, considering both children have had their fair share of publicly goofing off in front of the crowds.

Splash News

Princess Charlotte stole the show recently at her younger brother Prince Louis' christening. At the christening, she told the paparazzi "You're not coming!" while walking inside the ceremony and Will tried his best not to belt out a laugh. She also stuck out her tongue during the Royal Air Force ceremony in June while watching from inside the Palace (pictured above), only a month after she did the same thing at her Uncle Harry's wedding.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images ANDREW MILLIGAN

Both children will participate in Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank on October 12, which means we'll be sure to see lots of cute moments from George and Charlotte.