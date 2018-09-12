1
Today's Top Stories
1
There's a New 'Sabrina' Poster and it's Creepy AF
image
2
I Shaved My Face With a Scalpel for Smoother Skin
Abortion doula in the south
3
Abortion Doulas Prepare to Fight for Roe v. Wade
Anthony Rubin, New York Fashion Week
4
Here's a Bunch of Dogs in Couture on the Runway
image
5
Here's Everything You Don't Know About 'Riverdale'

How Princess Charlotte Greets Guests at Kensington Palace

You definitely did this when you were younger.

image
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Growing up in a royal palace is anything but normal, but Prince William and Kate Middleton have made it their mission to make sure Prince George and Princess Charlotte lead as normal lives as possible. (Princess Diana did the same for Harry and Will.)

“William and Kate very much prioritize bringing up the children in as normal an environment as possible over anything else,” says a source from US Weekly. “They haven’t lost sight of that.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Case-in-point: Charlotte, three-year-old dream, is all of us as toddlers. Unlike her brother George, who's surprisingly a lot more shy than his younger sister, Charlotte reportedly loves to play hostess when guests come over and "asks them if they want tea, coffee, or sweets."

It may be hard to believe that George, 5, is the quiet one, considering both children have had their fair share of publicly goofing off in front of the crowds.

image
Splash News

Princess Charlotte stole the show recently at her younger brother Prince Louis' christening. At the christening, she told the paparazzi "You're not coming!" while walking inside the ceremony and Will tried his best not to belt out a laugh. She also stuck out her tongue during the Royal Air Force ceremony in June while watching from inside the Palace (pictured above), only a month after she did the same thing at her Uncle Harry's wedding.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS
Getty ImagesANDREW MILLIGAN

Both children will participate in Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank on October 12, which means we'll be sure to see lots of cute moments from George and Charlotte.

Related Stories
image
Here's Why Princess Charlotte Always Wears Dresses
Trooping The Colour 2017
When George and Charlotte Have to Bow to the Queen
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Wedding of James Matthews and Pippa Middleton, St Mark's Church, Englefield, UK - 20 May 2017 See Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Invitations
Prince William Prince William Opens Up About Air Ambulance Job
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan Markle Doesn't Know Who to Trust Anymore
image
34 Iconic Photos of Prince Harry Through the Years
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards Meghan's Birthday vs. Wedding Thank You Cards
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition Meghan Markle's Dog Has A Book Deal
image The Strict Tiara Rule Meghan and Kate Must Follow
image All of the Details on Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image The Latest on Meghan and Harry's First Royal Tour
image Candid Letters from Philip to Diana Revealed