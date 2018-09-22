Prince George and Princess Charlotte Attend Another Wedding With Kate Middleton

In less than a month, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will resume their roles of page boy and bridesmaid in a royal wedding when Princess Eugenie marries James Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12. But today, the young royals got a little more practice in when they took part in the wedding of Kate Middleton's close friend Sophie Carter, who married Robert Snuggs in Norfolk, PEOPLE reports.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

George and Charlotte, who attended the wedding with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, once again acted as page boy and bridesmaid at today's ceremony at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. This is the third wedding the little royals have been a part of—the pair were in their aunt, Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017, and then a full year later were in Uncle Harry and Aunt Meghan's wedding in May 2018. Sophie is also one of Princess Charlotte's godparents.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton at Pippa Middleton's wedding. Getty Images Samir Hussein

But while Will, Kate, George, and Charlotte were all at today's festivities, the youngest member of the Cambridge family, Prince Louis, did not attend the wedding. It appears the five-month-old skipped the ceremony (one can only assume he preferred to stay home and hang with Lupo), probably because he's, you know, five months old, but I'm still keeping up hope that he will make his first big appearance at Eugenie's wedding next month.

The Cambridges (including Louis!) at the christening of Prince Louis in July. Getty Images WPA Pool

While it's unsurprising that Kate came out to support one of her closet friends on her big day, this is one of the few big events she's attended (albeit a private one) while she's been on maternity leave. The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly skipping the trip to Africa her husband, Prince William, will be making next week because she hasn't returned to her official duties yet.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kate Middleton with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at a charity polo match in June. Getty Images Samir Hussein

Counting down the days til we see the royals (especially the well-practiced wedding partiers Prince George and Princess Charlotte) at Eugenie's wedding!