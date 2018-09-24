Princess Charlotte and Prince George stole the show as page girl and page boy (naturally) at Sophie Carter's wedding to Robert Snuggs in Norfolk this weekend. Carter has been a very trusted friend of their mother, Kate Middleton, for over a decade and even attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May.

Here, five things to know about the close royal family friend.



Sophie and Kate have known each other for years.

Kate's entire family, including parents Carole and Michael Middleton and brother James Middleton, have known Sophie for over 10 years and all attended Sophie's wedding. It's unclear how exactly the friends met, but they share a lot of mutual connections (more on that later).

Pippa Middleton, Kate's sister, didn't attend the Durham University graduate's wedding because she's expected to give birth to her first child in the next couple weeks. It's predicted that she won't make an appearance at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank on October 12, either.

Kate and Sophie (directly to the right of Kate) attending Wimbledon together in 2008. Getty Images Ryan Pierse

She's one of Princess Charlotte's godparents.

This weekend, Charlotte looked comfortable in her godmother's arms, revealing the three-year-old royal's close relationship with Carter. As one of her godparents, Sophie also attended Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015.

She grew up close to Will and Kate's country home in Norfolk.

The Queen gave Amner Hall, Will and Kate's country home in Norfolk located on the Queen's Sandringham Estate, to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as a wedding gift. They spent some time there this summer with George, Charlotte, and Louis, and lived there full time right after Charlotte was born. Carter grew up not too far from Amner Hall and is part of an inner circle of wealthy farmers and landowners known as the "Turnip Toffs."

Sophie and Kate in 2009 at the charity Carol Concert in honor of the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund in London. Shutterstock Ikon Pictures Ltd./REX/Shutterstock

She used to date Thomas van Straubenzee, Prince William's close friend.

Will has known Van Straubenzee since prep school, and he's also Princess Charlotte's godfather. Sophie and Thomas joined the Duke and Duchess on a luxe ski trip in 2016, but despite their dating history clearly the only connection they share now is their role as godparents to Charlotte.

She attended Pippa Middleton's wedding and Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Pippa Middleton married James Matthews last May, and Sophie attended the big day at St. Mark’s church in Englefield, Berkshire. She also joined the entire royal family at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding this past May at Windsor Castle. It's unknown whether she'll attend Princess Eugenie's wedding in a few weeks, though she'll likely just be getting back from her honeymoon.