Princess Charlotte Stole Kate Middleton's Purse at Friend Sophie Carter's Wedding

While your weekend diary mostly involved going for coffee and brunch, the royal family’s social plans basically just revolve around hopping from wedding to wedding these days. On Saturday, Kate Middleton and Prince William attended their latest nuptials as guests to the bride, Duchess of Cambridge’s close friend, Sophie Carter. But, while Sophie looked utterly stunning, it was Prince George and Princess Charlotte who were the real VIPs this time.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte—whose previous wedding dominations include that of Uncle Harry and Aunt Meghan, and again at Aunt Pippa’s big day—were back to steal the show, but little Charlotte had plans to steal something else, too.

While posing for group photos with the rest of the wedding party, Kate held Charlotte, 3, closely in her arms—but the Princess seemed to have acquired a very stylish, and presumably very expensive, purse especially for the photoshoot. The pictures obtained exclusively by People show how she stole the gathered satin bag from her mother’s matching blue ensemble and um...sorry, Kate, but Charlotte may have just worn it better.

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

As well as her chic new accessory, Charlotte wore an adorable outfit for the day, dressed in her now-signature flower girl attire with an Amaia Kids white dress and floral crown. Meanwhile, page boy George looked almost too cute to handle in cropped blue trousers, an off-white linen shirt, and a blue cummerbund. While Prince William opted for a traditional tailcoat, Kate matched the wedding party perfectly in a cobalt blue Catherine Walker & Co. coat, matching Emmy London shoes and a sweet floral headband by Juliette Botterill.

Is it just me that suddenly needs a blue satin purse? I saw Princess Charlotte wearing a blue satin purse and floral crown, so I bought a satin purse and floral crown.