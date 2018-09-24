image
Today's Top Stories
1
The 7 Best Beauty Gifts to Buy ASAP
image
2
Mika Brzezinski Regrets Nothing
DirecTV Beach Bowl - Game
3
Serena and Meghan Are "Relying on Each Other"
image
4
The Best Street Style from Milan Fashion Week
image
5
Hillary Clinton Just Endorsed These Trailblazers

Princess Charlotte Stole Kate Middleton's Purse at Friend Sophie Carter's Wedding

It was just one of the sweet moments from the day.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Germany - Day 3
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

While your weekend diary mostly involved going for coffee and brunch, the royal family’s social plans basically just revolve around hopping from wedding to wedding these days. On Saturday, Kate Middleton and Prince William attended their latest nuptials as guests to the bride, Duchess of Cambridge’s close friend, Sophie Carter. But, while Sophie looked utterly stunning, it was Prince George and Princess Charlotte who were the real VIPs this time.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Prince George and Princess Charlotte—whose previous wedding dominations include that of Uncle Harry and Aunt Meghan, and again at Aunt Pippa’s big day—were back to steal the show, but little Charlotte had plans to steal something else, too.

While posing for group photos with the rest of the wedding party, Kate held Charlotte, 3, closely in her arms—but the Princess seemed to have acquired a very stylish, and presumably very expensive, purse especially for the photoshoot. The pictures obtained exclusively by People show how she stole the gathered satin bag from her mother’s matching blue ensemble and um...sorry, Kate, but Charlotte may have just worn it better.

Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

As well as her chic new accessory, Charlotte wore an adorable outfit for the day, dressed in her now-signature flower girl attire with an Amaia Kids white dress and floral crown. Meanwhile, page boy George looked almost too cute to handle in cropped blue trousers, an off-white linen shirt, and a blue cummerbund. While Prince William opted for a traditional tailcoat, Kate matched the wedding party perfectly in a cobalt blue Catherine Walker & Co. coat, matching Emmy London shoes and a sweet floral headband by Juliette Botterill.

Is it just me that suddenly needs a blue satin purse? I saw Princess Charlotte wearing a blue satin purse and floral crown, so I bought a satin purse and floral crown.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
image
Adorable Photos to Celebrate Princess Charlotte
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Queen The First Gay Royal Wedding has Taken Place
image Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her Black Trousers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image See Meghan and Harry at the Coach Core Awards
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle 5 Facts About Royal Family Friend Sophie Carter
The Duchess Of Sussex Hosts 'Together' Cookbook Launch Meghan Always Planned on Having Her Own Cookbook
image Harry and Meghan Took One Risk With Their Wedding
DirecTV Beach Bowl - Game Serena and Meghan Are "Relying on Each Other"
image George and Charlotte Were Cute at Another Wedding
image Expert Says Royals Should End Meghan Family Drama
Virgin STRIVE Challenge - Photocall Isabella Calthorpe Reportedly Made Kate Jealous