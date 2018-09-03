It’s not long now until another bundle of joy is welcomed into the extended royal family. There’s already been a couple of new royal babies so far this year, with Kate Middleton and Prince William welcoming Prince Louis in April, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall having their daughter, Lena Elizabeth, back in June. Next up on the list is Pippa Middleton, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, who is currently preparing to give birth to her first child with husband, James Matthews, next month.

As she’s not directly in the spotlight of the central royal family, all the details of Pippa’s pregnancy have so fair remained fairly under wraps, but it’s widely believed that the socialite and author is set to have her baby in October. And, while the rumored due date only gets closer for the Middletons, it’s thought that Pippa has decided to follow one of her sister’s biggest pregnancy traditions for her first child.

The soon-to-be new mom and dad have decided not to find out the sex of their first baby before giving birth, just like Kate and William chose to have the new additions to their family be a complete surprise. The rare snippet of personal info came directly from Pippa’s brother-in-law Spencer Matthews, during an interview on UK chat show, This Morning.

“They don’t [know],” he confirmed before adding that details are few and far between, even for close friends and family. “They’re extremely private and honestly, we know nothing," Spencer admitted.

Getty Images Neil Mockford

Luckily, Pippa won’t be following her sister’s pregnancy traditions too closely. Kate, 36, also struggled in a big way with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, with all three of her children. Fortunately for her younger sister, it doesn’t seem to run in the family. “I was lucky to pass the 12 week scan without suffering from morning sickness,’ Pippa, 34, explained about her pregnancy in her Waitrose Weekend column. “That meant I was able to carry on as normal.”

'Normal' for Pippa has apparently included plenty of regular sport and gentle exercise, throughout her third trimester with the future cousin of the royal children.

Getty Images Michael Steele

Royal family fans are counting down the days until October, as various factors have pointed to the month as being Pippa’s secret due date. Sources report that Kate is written as a 'maybe' for cousin-in-law Princess Eugenie's wedding on October 12, as a result of her wanting to be by Pippa's side when she gives birth.

Whatever the date, here's to a happy and healthy Middleton baby.