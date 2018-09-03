image
Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan's Wedding Dress Inspired This Princess
Street Style: June 16 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
2
The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
3
Puerto Rico’s Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto Is Still Mad
image
4
The Very Best Looks at the Venice Film Festival
image
5
Science Explains Our Obsession with the Royals

Pippa Middleton is Following Her Sister Kate's Pregnancy Tradition and Not Finding Out the Sex of Her Baby

She's due to give birth in October.

Wedding Of Pippa Middleton And James Matthews
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

It’s not long now until another bundle of joy is welcomed into the extended royal family. There’s already been a couple of new royal babies so far this year, with Kate Middleton and Prince William welcoming Prince Louis in April, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall having their daughter, Lena Elizabeth, back in June. Next up on the list is Pippa Middleton, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, who is currently preparing to give birth to her first child with husband, James Matthews, next month.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As she’s not directly in the spotlight of the central royal family, all the details of Pippa’s pregnancy have so fair remained fairly under wraps, but it’s widely believed that the socialite and author is set to have her baby in October. And, while the rumored due date only gets closer for the Middletons, it’s thought that Pippa has decided to follow one of her sister’s biggest pregnancy traditions for her first child.

The soon-to-be new mom and dad have decided not to find out the sex of their first baby before giving birth, just like Kate and William chose to have the new additions to their family be a complete surprise. The rare snippet of personal info came directly from Pippa’s brother-in-law Spencer Matthews, during an interview on UK chat show, This Morning.

“They don’t [know],” he confirmed before adding that details are few and far between, even for close friends and family. “They’re extremely private and honestly, we know nothing," Spencer admitted.

London Celebrity Sightings - July 13, 2018
Getty ImagesNeil Mockford

Luckily, Pippa won’t be following her sister’s pregnancy traditions too closely. Kate, 36, also struggled in a big way with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, with all three of her children. Fortunately for her younger sister, it doesn’t seem to run in the family. “I was lucky to pass the 12 week scan without suffering from morning sickness,’ Pippa, 34, explained about her pregnancy in her Waitrose Weekend column. “That meant I was able to carry on as normal.”

'Normal' for Pippa has apparently included plenty of regular sport and gentle exercise, throughout her third trimester with the future cousin of the royal children.

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018
Getty ImagesMichael Steele

Royal family fans are counting down the days until October, as various factors have pointed to the month as being Pippa’s secret due date. Sources report that Kate is written as a 'maybe' for cousin-in-law Princess Eugenie's wedding on October 12, as a result of her wanting to be by Pippa's side when she gives birth.

Whatever the date, here's to a happy and healthy Middleton baby.

Related Story
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Gala Dinner To Support East Anglia's Children's Hospices' Nook Appeal
Why Kate Middleton's Coronation Will Be Simple
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Meghan's Wedding Dress Inspired This Princess
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Ireland Prince Harry Gave Meghan This Super Romantic Gift
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Science Explains Our Obsession with the Royals
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Fundraise for PTSD
image Princess Mary to Attend Invictus Games
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Name New Dog
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Gala Dinner To Support East Anglia's Children's Hospices' Nook Appeal Why Kate Middleton's Coronation Will Be Simple
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge Reception Prince Harry Skipped a Royal Tradition for Meghan
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale Meghan Just Revealed Her Cute Nickname for Harry
image Meghan and Kate Will Never Wear This One Color