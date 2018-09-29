Marijuana Leaf over yellow background
Prince Harry Reveals That He Rarely Visits Buckingham Palace

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Ireland
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

The British royal family owns, among other things, a lot of amazing homes. When most of the places you stay have the words "Palace" or "Castle" in their names, you know you're doing okay in life.

Not all of the royal getaways get equal royal love though. In a clip from the new documentary, Queen of the World (aka the gift that just keeps on giving for royal fans), Prince Harry revealed the royal residence he's spent the least time at, and honestly, it's more than a little surprising.

Chelsea Flower Show - Press & VIP Preview Day
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Speaking to a group of young professionals from the Caribbean who were staying at Buckingham Palace to train with the Queen's household staff, Harry revealed that he rarely stays at his grandma's famous home.

"Well, you guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have and you've only been here for two weeks, I can assure you," Harry casually revealed according to Hello.

So where is Harry spending all of his time if he's not at Buckingham Palace like, ever? Well, when they're in London, he and Meghan live in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, putting them on the same property as Harry's older brother, Prince William, and his family (Meghan has famously taken advantage of that proximity to win over her new niece and nephew with tasty treats).

If the newlyweds want to get out of the city, they can retreat to York Cottage in Sandringham, which the Queen gifted them for their wedding. The Sandringham Estate is a favorite of Queen Elizabeth's and the place the royals gather for many of their holiday celebrations, meaning there isn't actually a reason for Harry to visit Buckingham Palace all that much.

