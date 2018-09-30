Everyone has to make a living, even royal in-laws. Kate Middleton's younger brother, James Middleton, has reportedly taken a job as a tour guide in Scotland, according to the Daily Mail.

The new gig comes after James' novelty marshmallow company, Boomf, posted losses of £3 million over the past three years and also follows a high-profile split from his girlfriend of five years, actress Donna Air, in February. A time to Eat, Pray, Love if there ever was one, right?

James is working through his personal and professional changes in Scotland, where he turned to family to help him through the transitions, apparently. James is reportedly giving tours at Glen Affric Lodge near Loch Ness. The property is owned by David Matthews, the father of James Matthews, the hedge fund manager Pippa Middleton married in 2017.

Media coverage of James' apparent career change hasn't exactly been kind. The Daily Mail reported that it had resulted in "some cringe-making publicity pictures" and described James as "posing cheesily with hotel guests at dinner." Way harsh, DM.

For what it's worth, a search of James' name on Instagram and Twitter doesn't (as of this writing) immediately turn up any pictures of James doing his tour guide duties, embarrassing or otherwise. A search of the Glen Affric hashtag on Instagram does turn up some truly breathtaking pictures of the area, however:

James doesn't seem to hate his new life. In fact, according to him, Glen Affric is his personal happy place, so this might actually be a dream job.

"The countryside is where I’m happiest and I’ll be taking my four dogs to Glen Affric with me," James confessed in a recent magazine interview, according to the Daily Mail.