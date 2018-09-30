Marijuana Leaf over yellow background
Kate Middleton's Brother, James Middleton, Is Working as a Tour Guide in Scotland After His Company Lost £3 million

Steam and Rye - Launch Party - Inside
Getty ImagesDavid M. Benett

Everyone has to make a living, even royal in-laws. Kate Middleton's younger brother, James Middleton, has reportedly taken a job as a tour guide in Scotland, according to the Daily Mail.

The new gig comes after James' novelty marshmallow company, Boomf, posted losses of £3 million over the past three years and also follows a high-profile split from his girlfriend of five years, actress Donna Air, in February. A time to Eat, Pray, Love if there ever was one, right?

image
Glen Affric Publicity

James is working through his personal and professional changes in Scotland, where he turned to family to help him through the transitions, apparently. James is reportedly giving tours at Glen Affric Lodge near Loch Ness. The property is owned by David Matthews, the father of James Matthews, the hedge fund manager Pippa Middleton married in 2017.

Wedding Of Pippa Middleton And James Matthews
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Media coverage of James' apparent career change hasn't exactly been kind. The Daily Mail reported that it had resulted in "some cringe-making publicity pictures" and described James as "posing cheesily with hotel guests at dinner." Way harsh, DM.

For what it's worth, a search of James' name on Instagram and Twitter doesn't (as of this writing) immediately turn up any pictures of James doing his tour guide duties, embarrassing or otherwise. A search of the Glen Affric hashtag on Instagram does turn up some truly breathtaking pictures of the area, however:

View this post on Instagram

Glen Affric, Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

A post shared by Emily (@em__w) on



James doesn't seem to hate his new life. In fact, according to him, Glen Affric is his personal happy place, so this might actually be a dream job.

"The countryside is where I’m happiest and I’ll be taking my four dogs to Glen Affric with me," James confessed in a recent magazine interview, according to the Daily Mail.

