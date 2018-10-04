Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Made a Surprise Visit to Lebron James' School in Ohio

Justin Timberlake is currently on tour for his fifth studio album album, Man of the Woods, and it's no surprise his wife Jessica Biel has joined him—but the couple isn't just focusing on music. While they were in Ohio for one of Justin's concerts, Jessica and Justin decided to pay a visit to LeBron James' I PROMISE school, a public school for at-risk students that promotes free bikes, meals, and college tuition.

The school posted pictures of Jessica and Justin adorably laughing and dancing with the children, and James thanked them for coming. He said his kids were "ecstatic." Tristan Thompson even commented on their visit and tweeted, "Dope!!" with a praise-hand emoji. So, yes, it's safe to say everybody loves Jessica and Justin. My only question: Which JT song do we think was playing in the background? @ me with your answers.

"When @jtimberlake & @jessicabiel show up to @kingjames’ #IPROMISE school to surprise his kids…we show them ALL the moves! #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE," the school tweeted.

Jessica and Justin weren't the only couple visiting school children yesterday. Across the pond, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked completely loved up spending time with youngsters in Sussex. Not sure which couple I love more, TBH.

An affectionate rub on the back for Harry from Meghan #Sussex #Brighton pic.twitter.com/pIFQrT8rLC — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 3, 2018

James opened up the I PROMISE school only four months ago. It plans to be fully operational by 2022, and include free tuition to the University of Akron for graduates. The basketball player wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram thanking Justin and Jessica again for their support.

"I SINCERELY Thank and Appreciate my brother @justintimberlake and his beautiful wife @jessicabiel on visiting my kids @ipromiseschool!! I bet they were so ecstatic to see you guys!! Well I bet the teachers and faculty was too! Ha! Looked like a great time. Means a lot to me for you guys to take time out of y’all busy schedule and I know it meant a lot to my kids too! THANK YOU GUYS AGAIN SO MUCH!!!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾❤️ #JustKidsFromAkron👑 #WeAreFamily"