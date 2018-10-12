Here's What Princess Eugenie's Wedding Ring Looks Like

We finally know what Princess Eugenie's wedding band looks like. The simple Welsh gold band was exchanged this morning at the nuptials between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle. Following in the same tradition as Prince William, Jack has opted out of wearing a wedding band. Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, was also given a wedding ring made of Welsh gold and her ring was nearly identical to that of her daughter's, so I'm not shocked to see the similarities.

Like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's respective wedding rings, Eugenie's ring is also made of Welsh gold gifted from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Eugenie's grandmother. Eugenie's choice of pure Welsh gold follows in the Royal tradition of using it for their wedding rings since the Queen Mother’s wedding in 1923.



MarieClaire.com's exclusive royal wedding expert and bridal designer, Caroline Castigliano explained the Welsh gold tradition: "While the Welsh gold band has been a tradition since 1923, started by the Queen Mother, it's certainly not essential that Princess Eugenie follows suit," says Castigliano. "However, I would be surprised if she didn’t continue this tradition."

Unlike Meghan Markle's gold engagement ring, Eugenie's engagement ring has a rose gold band and a center stone of Padparadscha Sapphire—an incredibly rare gem known for its orange and pink hues—surrounded by diamonds is reportedly valued between £70,000 and £75,000(between $80,000 and $86,000). Don't expect to see Eugenie's gorgeous wedding band very often, though – the Queen's granddaughter and her fellow royals often only wear their engagement rings in public, and Prince William doesn't wear a wedding ring, while Harry does.