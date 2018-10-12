How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Broke Royal Protocol

Friday marks Princess Eugenie's wedding day, and she can do whatever she wants, because it's her day. Royal weddings are typically a rigid, formal affair, with a ton of rules and formalities to follow. Traditions are cool and can make for a unique experience, but in the case of the royal weddings, it's almost more interesting to see what rules wound up being broken than what rules were followed.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As reported, Eugenie and Jack had an entirely plastic-free wedding today at her wedding to fiancé Jack Brooksbank, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, as they are very passionate about the entire issue of excess plastic. Princess Eugenie is an ambassador for Project 0, an organization that works to protect and restore the ocean. Considering that her house, Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, is plastic-free, it's unsurprising that her wedding would follow suit.

Getty Images

The sharpest outfit of the day goes to Cara Delevingne, who looked fresh and excellent in a three-piece suit and a top hat. And a toothpick. She KILLED it with her androgynous look, but also broke royal rules: according to Express, she wore the wrong color of hat. I know, sacre bleu! British etiquette experts Debrett's states on their website: "A grey or black top hat is worn with morning dress for racing but at most other events it is carried rather than worn and may be dispensed with." So many rules, so little time.

Getty Images WPA Pool

Another rule that was broken has to do with entrances, and features our favorite newlyweds, Prince Harry and Meghan! These two are forever walking to the beat of their own drum, including today, when they entered the chapel–BEFORE William and Kate, the future king and queen of England, had even arrived. Protocol says that William and Kate are to enter first, and then Harry, the younger brother. But not these two! Never these two.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Eugenie's cake broke even more rules, with Buckingham Palace putting out a statement prior to the nuptials: "Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Brooksbank have asked London based cake designer Sophie Cabot to make their wedding cake. The red velvet and chocolate cake will be a traditional cake, with a modern feel. It will incorporate the rich colours of autumn in its design and will be covered with detailed sugar work including ivy."



When Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in 2011, they were the first to buck the traditional royal wedding cake by not serving a pillared style fruit cake, but rather an eight-tiered stacked cake by Fiona Cairns. Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle further moved away from the tradition when they were the first couple not to serve fruit cake at their wedding reception, and instead served a lemon and elderflower sponge created by Claire Ptak.

The rules were meant to be broken, and I'm so happy Princess Eugenie followed her heart and bucked tradition on her big day.