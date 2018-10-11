1 Prince Andrew

"Let's go back, back to the beginning..." 🎶 After all, the Duchess of York wouldn't be the Duchess of York if she didn't marry Prince Andrew, the Queen's third child, in 1986. The couple have two kids together, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and a lot has happened since the couple said, "I do."

What you need to know: Andrew proposed to Sarah very shortly after they started dating, but they'd known each other since they were children. (They reconnected through Princess Diana after she invited Fergie to the Palace.) Marital problems started a year after Eugenie was born, reportedly due to Andrew's extensive time away from home while in the navy. (There was also some speculation about infidelity on Fergie's behalf, though that's unconfirmed.) What is confirmed, however, is what happened next: some public toe-sucking.

Even though they were technically on a break, Fergie was spotted with her toes in the mouth of financial advisor John Bryan while lounging in a bathing suit. Paparazzi spotted them, and, well, you can probably figure out what happened next...

Relationship status: Consciously uncoupled.

Sarah and Andrew have maintained a close friendship, and frequently vacationed together as a family throughout the years. (They reportedly even still live together.) Sarah often attends royal events, sometimes representing him, and there's no sign of awkwardness—even after a 2010 incident when she was caught on tape offering access to Prince Andrew for money. Fergie admitted in 2007 that she didn't really want to go through with the divorce, which was finalized in 1996.

