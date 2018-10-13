As newest husband and wife on the royal block, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, drove off together into the distance yesterday for a royal carriage procession the public invitation to their wedding came to a polite close. The rest of their special day was more of a private occasion, with a strict social media ban reportedly in place, and only a glimpse at their incredible fall-themed chocolate cake to leave us truly hanging.

But with that many showboating, Insta-obsessed celebrities all in one place together, of course the inevitable happened. A few guests of Eugenie and Jack took one for the team and were brave enough to break the cell phone ban to share a few behind the scenes moments—and to them, we are truly thankful. Does this count as modern day treason? Let's hope not.

Stars including Demi Moore, Ricky Martin and Cara Delevingne all shared snaps from the wedding breakfast, which took place after the ceremony at St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle. The best, most romantic post came from one stealthy guest, who captured the newlyweds looking head over heels in love as they greeted friends and family.

Ricky Martin popped up in one particular pic (yep, he really did attend), captured as guests rubbed shoulders with more than 850 other invitees, enjoyed royal favorite Pol Roger champagne and nibbled on finger foods and that incredible cake.

Representing the fashion front at the reception, Kate Moss, daughter Lila Moss, Naomi Campbell and Demi Moore all posed for a chic, veil-filled selfie together which I need framed on my mantlepiece immediately.

Naomi even took a selfie while LITERALLY watching the choir in the chapel, so that just redefines the word 'iconic' for the rest of us.

Later in the day, Demi appeared in an Instagram story shared by Stella McCartney, who wore a berry-red ensemble by the designer for the festivities at the castle, before changing again into all-black later that evening.

Cara Delevingne proved that royal weddings are a tiring affair.

And, opting for safety in numbers (“They can’t kick us ALL out” was probably muttered at some point), a group of the couple’s friends shared a party bus selfie as they headed to St George's Chapel for the morning. Another came from their lavish, champagne flute-covered table at the drinks reception, and it's totally worth it for the likes.

At least no one dared to use Snapchat filters, that would have been the most un-royal.