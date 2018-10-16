image
Today's Top Stories
1
These 50 Women Are Changing the World
US-WEATHER-HURRICANE-AFTERMATH
2
How You Can Help Hurricane Michael Survivors Now
image
3
These Mascaras Will Double Your Lash Volume
image
4
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
image
5
15 Products That Benefit Breast Cancer Charities

Dad Twitter Comes for Piers Morgan’s Dumb Tweet

And the responses are genuinely terrific.

image
By Cady Drell
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-EDDIE THE EAGLE
Getty ImagesLEON NEAL

Piers Morgan, the British presenter most noted these days for having relentlessly bad opinions online, drew the ire of the internet Monday night. Typically we would all just ignore him, as Morgan’s bread-and-butter is the kind of shame-y Twitter trolling that somehow makes other sexist old white guys look even worse. Like, “Oh, I did not realize this terrible take was also in the elderly white male canon. Yikes.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In fact, the only bright spot in Piers Morgan’s social media presence is that most of his attempts at pseudo-intellectual machismo end up being spectacular self-owns. For examples of this, you can look at his thoughts on race, Donald Trump, the history of his own country, or the Women’s March, to name a few—but I don’t recommend it.

The point is, Piers Morgan attempting to shock people and falling helplessly on his own face wouldn’t normally be news, in the same way that a sunset, though beautiful to behold, is not news. Like life itself, Piers Morgan owning himself is what happens when you’re busy making other plans. And like the film Life Itself, I’m willing to go out of my way to avoid watching it.

But Tuesday was worth seeing because the tweet that launched a thousand hilarious responses happens to read like braindead Mad-Libs. You see, it all started when Piers Morgan attempted to dad-shame Daniel Craig.

I want to roll my eyes but my brow is too furrowed in confusion to give the mobility for a full circuit. Look, I don't want to spend time thinking of ways to defend Daniel Craig—not because he’s a bad person or anything, just because he’s so hot that it feels like a waste of energy. Like, he can defend himself. But the notion that carrying your child close to your body somehow makes you less of a man is comically idiotic, bordering on, “Are...are you okay, Piers?”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And Twitter was super ready to point that out, often with adorable dad pictures. See some of the best responses below:

There are a ton of great, heartwarming responses in the comments, so if you want to start your Tuesday off right, you could do worse than checking them out. Don't click on Piers's newer responses though, where he attempts to defend his terrible take and then gets his feelings hurt.

In fact, remember when he took a break from Twitter? Can we, uh, go back to that? Perhaps permanently?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By L'Oreal Paris, Hearts On Fire And CALVIN KLEIN - Show Gaga Broke Down in Tears Giving Powerful Speech
(FILE) The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son Can Non-Royals Give Birth in the Lindo Wing?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Welcome a Son
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1 When Meghan Told Her BFF That She Was Pregnant
image Meghan Met Harry's 98-Year-Old Aussie BFF
image Ariana Grande Has Returned Her Engagement Ring
image Meghan and Kate's First Pregnancy Events Compared
image Prepare to Melt at the Sight of Meghan and a Baby
image
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
image Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Earrings