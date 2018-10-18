Five months after Meghan Markle walked down the aisle, you can officially channel her bridal look in this Meghan Markle Halloween costume, a steal at $50 from online retailer Yandy (by comparison, Meghan's Givenchy gown cost more than $400k). Billed as "American Princess costume," there's no mention of Meghan on Yandy's website, but, well, do you know any other American princesses? (Okay, okay, Meghan is a Duchess. Whatever.)

The dress is described as such:

You're living an actual fairy tale! Get ready to walk down the royal aisle in this exclusive American Princess costume featuring a white mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, 3/4 length sleeves, a smooth bodice, a tulle veil with a large bow accent, a satin bow detail, and a bejeweled tiara.

It's not really that similar to Meghan's Givenchy gown, given that it's much shorter and isn't quite the epitome of "timeless minimal elegance," as Meghan's dress was described in a statement by Kensington Palace. But it is white. It does have sleeves. And with the attached tiara, it'll be obvious (mostly) who you've dressed up as this year. If anyone doesn't understand, you can just wave the veil in their face and flounce off, so there's that.

Here's Meghan's dress, for reference:

And here's Yandy's version:

I mean, can you tell the difference?! Me neither!