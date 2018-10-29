Joe Jonas Dressed Up as Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' Character for Halloween

When it comes to Halloween, couples' costumes are (nearly) always a good idea, but Joe Jonas has just proved that dressing as your significant other’s onscreen persona is an even better one. On the off-chance that you’re still stuck for a dress-up idea, and your partner happens to be in a multi-award winning HBO drama, why not take a leaf out of Jonas’ book and just use their character as costume inspiration? This weekend, newly engaged Jonas and fiancee Sophie Turner headed to a Halloween party—Kate Hudson’s Halloween party, to be exact, presented by Amazon at director Simon Kinberg’s house in Hollywood. While Turner kept it cute and silly in a full onesie elephant costume, the 29-year-old DNCE singer decided that it was the perfect opportunity to honor his future wife. No seriously, he dressed as Sansa Stark.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Joe channelled his inner Sansa in a blue velvet medieval dress with gold detailing, which probably wouldn’t look entirely out of place in an episode of Game of Thrones, but the finishing touch was definitely the flaming red hair pinned back in Sansa’s signature style. Clearly proud of the effort, Sansa Jonas shared a video of himself arriving into the room to the GoT theme song, complete with a disapproving GIF of Tyrion Lanister as the cherry on top.

Joe Jonas dressed up as Sansa Stark for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/V0GBwctbiH — jonas news. (@JonasConcerts) October 28, 2018

Hopefully this is absolutely not a spoiler for the final season, because that would be an unexpected plot twist. All other celebrities should probably just go home now, because Joe Jonas has officially won Halloween 2018.

Of course, Joe would inevitably have still rocked his Sophie/Sansa costume whether he happened to be engaged to her IRL or not, as he was already a huge fan of the show before they got together. “I can’t wait for it to come back and I don’t want to know any spoilers,” he recently told Variety. “Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a big fan of the show. I’d be pissed.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If this moment could be recreated again with the addition of Nick Jonas as Maisie Williams and Kevin Jonas as Emilia Clarke, it would probably result in world peace tbh.