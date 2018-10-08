Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, couple I will literally ship forever, decided to get another set of matching tattoos—this time inspired by Disney's Toy Story. Keith McCurdy, owner of Bang Bang tattoo parlor, did the honor of tatting up the lovebirds with "to infinity and beyond" ink on their arms. Yes, I just quoted Buzz Lightyear.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Joe's arm has the "to infinity" and Sophie's has the "& beyond." "💕✨🚀💕 @joejonas@sophiet #toinfinityandbeyond #joejonas#sophieturner #mrktattoo," McCurdy captioned the Instagram, albeit leaving out their faces.

This isn't the first set of ink for Sophie or Joe—Sophie has a Game of Thrones tattoo in honor of her character, Sansa Stark, who she's played since she was 13 years old, amongst other tattoos like the tribute to her grandfather. Joe got a similar sentiment for his "PaPa Miller," but went in a slightly different direction.

It's unclear when the couple got the tattoos, considering they were in Paris together only a few days ago. Since the tattoo parlor is based in New York, they must have gotten them while attending the U.S. Open together last month. After all, they did look very loved up...



Sophie and Joe have been engaged since last year, and often hang out with new-ish couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who also are engaged. The brothers and (almost) sister-in-law's go on date nights together, like they did in London this summer.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If this tat is any indication, Joe and Sophie are clearly planning to stay together for the long haul.