Jenna Dewan Reunited With Ex Channing Tatum to Take Their Daughter Trick or Treating

Last week, it was confirmed that Jenna Dewan was going ahead with her divorce from Channing Tatum. In that very moment, Cupid retired, love as a concept came to an end, and the world instantly seemed a little less wonderful, to be honest. According to TMZ, Dewan filed for divorce from Tatum at the end of October in Los Angeles. The actress reportedly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The court documents, reportedly obtained by TMZ, also went on to reveal that the ex-couple would be requesting joint custody of their five-year-old-daughter Everly. And, judging by the fact that the pair have reunited for her Halloween celebrations this week, it seems as though they’re making sure their split stays on the best possible terms.

Newly single Dewan and Tatum are clearly putting any animosity in the divorce to one side for the sake of Everly, as the couple both dressed up in full costume to take her Trick or Treating on Wednesday evening. The Magic Mike star went all out with a head-to-toe Disney Genie costume, while Jenna looked amazing as Cleopatra. Despite the reported ‘irreconcilable differences’ at the heart of the split, the pair still proved that they’re remaining good friends, as they followed their daughter and her friends around the area and played ‘1, 2, 3, swing’ with her as she collected her candy haul.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

At one point, just to really hit us all in the feels, the father-of-one told his Instagram stories as he broke into Everly's candy stash: “You know what this is? Happiness. It’s just happiness!”

Both Tatum, 38, and Dewan, 37, have seemingly moved on happily from the break up, with Jenna apparently “having a lot of fun” with Broadway star Steve Kazee, and Channing being romantically linked to singer, Jessie J. And if these two can manage to remain close through their split and keep a sort-of family together... well, that'll ease the pain a little for the rest of us.