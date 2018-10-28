image
Today's Top Stories
1
USC Sexual Abuse Case: 3 Women Tell Their Stories
image
2
The Queen and Her Corgis: A Love Story
image
3
WORTH IT: Beauty Products We Love
image
4
Everything You Need To Know About 'Dirty John'
image
5
The Outnet's Midseason Sale Is Finally Here

Jenna Dewan Was Spotted Engaging in PDA with a New Guy This Weekend

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

This weekend, true love's coffin got another nail when news broke that Jenna Dewan had officially filed for divorce from Channing Tatum. The actress seems to be doing just fine though, because just hours after she made the filing official, Jenna was spotted getting "cozy" with a "mystery man."

The alleged post-divorce-filing PDA went down at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, according to a party source who shared the details with E! Online.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"She arrived with Joanna Garcia but immediately met a guy inside," the insider said, adding that Jenna and the mystery guy "could not keep their hands off of each other."

Other details from the unnamed source include:

"Jenna seemed very happy and like she was in a very good mood. At another point, Jenna was dancing with her new man and they were singing '90s hip hop songs together. It was really cute."

And:

"They definitely seemed like they were dating and left the party holding hands. They were kissing in the courtyard before they exited," the source shares with us. "It definitely didn't seem like Jenna was hiding anything."

And finally, regarding the mystery man's identity:

"He isn't famous but is very handsome. Very tall and has dark hair."

image
Getty Images

Jenna and Channing separated in April 2018 after almost nine years of marriage (they met on the set of Step Up and married in 2009). News of their separation shocked and devastated the celebrity-loving world, as the breakups of seemingly-perfect famous couples tend to do.

If unnamed party sources are to be believed (which like, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯), Jenna is doing very okay after her split.

Related Stories
image
Jenna Dewan Addresses Rumors About Channing Tatum
image
Ellen Apologizes to Jenna Dewan for Name Mistake
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Meghan Markle Takes Pics for Royal Twitter
image Buy Meghan Markle's Macaroni Necklace
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
2018's Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes
image George & Charlotte's Royal Wedding Outfit Details
image Emilia Clarke Did the Robot in Her 'GOT' Audition
image Jenna Dewan Files for Divorce from Channing Tatum
image Prince Charles Never Wanted to Marry Diana
image This Week in Timothée Chalamet, October 26 Edition
image
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
image
Every Pic from Harry and Meghan's First Royal Tour