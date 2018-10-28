Jenna Dewan Was Spotted Engaging in PDA with a New Guy This Weekend

This weekend, true love's coffin got another nail when news broke that Jenna Dewan had officially filed for divorce from Channing Tatum. The actress seems to be doing just fine though, because just hours after she made the filing official, Jenna was spotted getting "cozy" with a "mystery man."

The alleged post-divorce-filing PDA went down at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, according to a party source who shared the details with E! Online.

"She arrived with Joanna Garcia but immediately met a guy inside," the insider said, adding that Jenna and the mystery guy "could not keep their hands off of each other."

Other details from the unnamed source include:

"Jenna seemed very happy and like she was in a very good mood. At another point, Jenna was dancing with her new man and they were singing '90s hip hop songs together. It was really cute."

And:

"They definitely seemed like they were dating and left the party holding hands. They were kissing in the courtyard before they exited," the source shares with us. "It definitely didn't seem like Jenna was hiding anything."

And finally, regarding the mystery man's identity:

"He isn't famous but is very handsome. Very tall and has dark hair."



Jenna and Channing separated in April 2018 after almost nine years of marriage (they met on the set of Step Up and married in 2009). News of their separation shocked and devastated the celebrity-loving world, as the breakups of seemingly-perfect famous couples tend to do.

If unnamed party sources are to be believed (which like, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯), Jenna is doing very okay after her split.