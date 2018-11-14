Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are reportedly trying to have a baby. According to a source from US Weekly, the couple are “determined to have a child together," and currently searching for a surrogate.

The source continues, "They are in the final stages of choosing the woman who will carry their baby. It’s extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited.”

Stefani and Shelton have been dating for more than three years. The singer already has three children of her own (12-year-old Kingston, 10-year-old Zuma, and 4-year-old Apollo) with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Although Shelton loves Stefani's kids, the source says “he wants his own child too."

Stefani previously told Marie Claire that Shelton is her "best friend," and that her heartbreak with Rossdale was "supposed to happen" so she could write and share her story with her fans. A couple weeks ago, Stefani and Shelton took Gwen's three sons to a Halloween party and shared a sweet PDA moment.

Getty Images Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

They continue to support each other in their careers, like last week when Shelton won a People's Choice Award and pulled Stefani on stage with him (pictured above). “All-time favorite coach, right there, Gwen Stefani. I love her," Shelton said when he accepted the award.

Here's hoping we can expect a mini Stefani and Shelton in the near future.