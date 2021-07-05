Ah, Hollywood couples! We can't get enough of them—maybe it's something about them being ridiculously good-looking and wealthy and charming that makes us obsess over their every move. From Brad and Jen (forever R.I.P.) to Ciara and Russell Wilson, there's a celebrity pair to take an interest in for every day of the week. Yet, forever in our hearts here at Marie Claire live the one and only Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who may have recently (and secretly) tied the knot.

It's no secret how cute Blake and Gwen are together. Have you seen their banter on social media? It's borderline rivaling Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' little loved-up jabs at each other. From co-workers as judges on The Voice to the adorable couple we see today, we can't get enough of the duo. So how did the O.C. girl looking for a "Simple Kind of Life" end up in a fairytale romance with an Oklahoma country boy? We're glad you asked! It's a long but super sweet story we can't wait to dive into. Ahead, take a look back at Gwen and Blake's love from the very beginning.

April 29, 2014

Gwen announces she is joining the The Voice as a judge. This will be the beginning of their working relationship and friendship.

May 4, 2014

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

This was the first public live-taping appearance on The Voice for Gwen, and the first photo of Gwen and Blake together in any capacity.

September 18, 2014

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

Gwen and Blake promote The Voice on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The duo compete in a lip sync battle, and things get steamy. They sing a duet of ‘Endless Love,’ and it's super obvious the chemistry is already there for these two.

November 4, 2014

Blake makes his first appearance on Gwen's Instagram page. She wasn't shy about her affection for him, even in the beginning.

Dec 9, 2014

Things heat up on the set of The Voice as Gwen and Blake grow closer to each other. (I mean, she's literally sitting on his lap...)

July 20, 2015

(Image credit: WireImage)

Blake Shelton files for divorce from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert. The pair were married for four years and dated for six years before that.

August 15, 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwen and husband Gavin Rossdale split after 20 years together (14 of them married). "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment."

October 26, 2015

(Image credit: NBC)

The judges from The Voice stop by The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon. Newly single Gwen and newly single Blake sing 'Hotline Bling' and the sparks between the pair literally pop out of our screens.

November 3, 2015

Rumors are circulating Gwen and Blake are an item but neither of them have made an official statement. During a guest appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Seacrest plays no games and asks Gwen whether she and Blake are dating. She refuses to answer but does disclose that she "think[s] he's hot." We already knew that Gwen.

November 4, 2015

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

After months of speculation, E! News reveals Gwen and Blake are dating. Shelton’s rep confirms the news to the network after it's revealed Gwen had traveled to Nashville to be with Blake. Blake attends the Country Music Awards solo the next day.

The news is shared exactly one year (to the day) after Gwen first shared a pic of Blake on her Instagram page. Coincidence or not?

December 27, 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwen and Blake step out for their first big public event since announcing they are a couple—an NFL game in Arizona as the Cardinals played the Green Bay Packers. The pair is all smiles and participate in a little PDA, including plenty of hand holding.

January 24, 2016

Blake gifts Gwen a horse, Halo, which is presumably a Christmas gift. Clearly the pair is getting closer—Gwen's California style is already getting a little more country.

February 15, 2016

Gwen discusses how her relationship with Blake started on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Initially, Gwen says she “thought it would be a good idea not to talk about Blake,” but Ellen went for it. She asked how Shelton “popped the question” of Gwen being a mentor on The Voice. Gwen is obviously very into Shelton, but protective of their new relationship.

March 2, 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwen and Blake finally go red carpet official! The two are photographed together for Vanity Fair at the Oscars after-party.

May 22, 2016

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/Wireimage)

Gwen and Blake perform 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart' at the Billboard Awards. The song is a duet on Shelton's album If I'm Honest.

June 19, 2016

Gwen and Blake spend his birthday together.

July 28, 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake gets candid in an interview, sharing that Gwen "saved his life" and "was all he could think about." He also tells Billboard their relationship started with Gwen extending a helping hand: "She didn't tell me much, because we didn't know each other at the time, but she said, 'I'm going through something very similar to what you're going through. I understand. And I hate it.'"

February 16, 2017

You know when you see people so in love their happiness rubs off on you? That's how you'll feel after watching this video of Gwen. She could not stop talking about how great Blake is during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. Stefani talks about taking him to Disneyland and spending time with her family—and is clearly smitten.

October 31, 2017

(Image credit: Tommaso Boddi/Wireimage)

The Voice co-star Adam Levine opens up about Blake and Gwen's love on Howard Stern's radio show. “It's so funny. They found each other at really interesting times in their lives. It's really beautiful. Because it's in the public eye, a lot of people want to have their own bullshit opinions about it, but I'm, like, there. I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it's real, man." He also told Howard Stern the couple was “so in love it’s disgusting.”

December 12, 2017

Gwen and Blake turn the cuteness level way up on The Gwen Stefani Christmas Special. They performed their duet off Gwen's Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

April 10, 2018

Gwen goes on Ellen and is put on the spot regarding marriage proposal rumors. Gwen starts by saying Blake got “sexier. And it just keeps getting better” after being named People’s 'Sexiest Man on Earth.'

Gwen did not confirm or deny a proposal, but did say, “We all love him” and that she thinks about marriage “all the time.”

June 28, 2018

Gwen starts her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood with Shelton there to support her. The pair engages in some very public PDA on Twitter, Gwen adding #BestBoyfriendEver to her tweet.

July 9, 2018

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

Gwen reveals to Heidi Klum in InStyle that her style has changed and is more girly than ever—thanks to Blake. "It’s probably because I’m super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out."

April 27, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Things get way too cute at the Ugly Dolls premiere when Blake and Gwen make their first red carpet appearance with Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

May 2019

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk show host gifts the country singer a clock with his and Gwen's face on for a very special reason. Apparently, the last time she gifted the time-telling gift, it was to Jennifer Lopez, who got engaged to Alex Rodriguez shortly after.

"So you're saying there's a chance she's going to ask me to marry her?" Shelton joked when he got the gift. "You see how I flipped it around and put it on her?"

September 23, 2019

On TODAY, host Hoda Kotb asks Gwen if she thinks Blake would be a good father. The singer responded with instead, "He is a good dad, actually." Aww!

She continued,"He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.'"

December 14, 2019

When Blake and Gwen dropped their third song together, "Nobody But You," the lyrics said A LOT. In an interview on Entertainment Tonight, the reporter brought up how the lyrics, "I don't wanna look back in 30 years and wonder who you're married to" weren't helping the rumors swirling around that they've secretly got married.

Shelton responded, "I love the rumors. Those rumors are great. Anybody that thinks that I'm married to Gwen already, I love it. My God. Who wouldn't want to be married to Gwen Stefani?"

March 8, 2020

Gwen and her three kiddos made a surprise appearance at Blake Shelton‘s Los Angeles concert, and even joined in on singing their duet, "Nobody But You." Obviously, with a moment as cute as this, she had to document it.

“He’s so fun and has shown Gwen’s kids another side of life filled with adventure,” a source close to Gwen told PEOPLE of Blake's relationship with her kids. “The boys have really grown immensely by spending time with Blake.”

April 13, 2020

Despite the setback of quarantine, Blake and Gwen showed us they could still have fun doing the smallest of tasks: like a haircut at home.

“We learned how to make bread real good, sourdough bread,” Shelton said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon of what they had been doing to keep busy at-home. “Literally it’s like Little House on the Prairie here. She makes bread, I’ve been building a fence and gardening. We’re pretty self-sufficient out here.”

July 23, 2020

If you thought the duets between these too would stop because of a pandemic, think again! The couple dropped their fourth song together, "Happy Anywhere," with an equalling cute music video.

"An Okie boy and a California girl look on paper like an unlikely match, but what matters is she's a great human being," said Blake to PEOPLE on Gwen. "She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I've ever met and I learn something from her every day. "

Oct 27, 2020

They're engaged! In an Instagram post showing off her new ring, Gwen wrote: "@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx"

February 5, 2021

Stefani gave fans an update about wedding planning, revealing that the pandemic has made locking down a date difficult. “We can’t really plan the wedding because we don’t know what’s happening. I think we’re just sort of putting a target date out there and seeing if we can work backwards,” the singer told ET Canada. She also revealed she's still shocked about being engaged. “I never expected that this would be where I’m at,” Stefani explained. “It’s hard for me to even say I’m getting married. I’m like, so in the middle of my life.” As for wedding details, she shared the nuptials would be a "spiritual experience," and Miley Cyrus may or may not be singing at it.

February 7, 2021

The couple proved they have an A+ sense of humor when they poked fun at their relationship in a Super Bowl ad. In the spot for T-Mobile, the Voice co-stars showed how they "got set up" on a date by Adam Levine—and how they didn't exactly hit it off at first because of their very different lifestyles. Spurs and punk rock aren't the most expected pairing, but hey, things worked out for them.

June 10, 2021

Stefani shared a peek into her bridal shower festivities, posting a pic of her sipping wine and showing off her gifts. The singer explained on Instagram Stories that the entire fête was a surprise: "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate," she told fans. While the bride-to-be didn't give too many details on the event, she did show off lots of pink tulle wrapped presents and flowers and even a card that showed off "something old"—the mass celebrated on her parents anniversary on June 11, 1966.

June 12, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Page Six snapped pics of Stefani wearing a suspicious new ring on that finger while out with Shelton in Santa Monica, Calif. The diamond sparkler accompanied her usual engagement band, making fans and media speculate the celeb couple had secretly wed on Friday. (The couple had previously teased a summer 2021 wedding...) Adding further fuel to the speculation? Stefani's parents also married on June 11 (of 1966) meaning if the pair wed on Friday they would share an anniversary with the No Doubt frontwoman's family.

July 4, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sunday, July 4, Page Six shared pictures that appeared to show the bustle of a wedding at Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. By Monday, July 5, People had confirmed that the pair did indeed tie the knot over the holiday weekend, about nine months after they announced their engagement in October 2020