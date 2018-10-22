image
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Shared a Sweet PDA Moment at a Halloween Party

They were those adults at the kids' party.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Jeff Haynes/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were the parents who showed up better dressed than all of the children at the function. Over the weekend, Shelton and Stefani took Gwen's kids to a Halloween party and joined in on the fun—showing some sweet PDA while enjoying a good theme.

Shelton dressed up as a sailor and Stefani went (covered in face paint and wearing a wig!) as Sally, a character from Tim Burton film A Nightmare Before Christmas. Gwen posted an Instagram story kissing her boyfriend outside while her three sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo were busy dressed as a pirate; Spongebob Squarepants; and a werewolf playing with friends.

image
Instagram / @GwenStefani

Gwen and Blake seem more in love than ever. The other day, he posted an Instagram in honor of his girlfriend's 49th birthday with a very loved up caption of a very dressed-down Gwen. "Somehow it feels more like MY birthday everyday.. Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! I love you!!!"

Blake and Gwen met when they were both judges on The Voice, and have been inseparable ever since. Shelton ended his marriage with country singer Miranda Lambert in 2015 and Stefani did the same with Gavin Rossdale. While Shelton and Lambert don't talk about the exact reason for their split, it's clear they share a mutual respect for each other—and their new partners.

Lambert opened up about Stefani for the first time over the summer and said she initially stayed silent about their relationship because she didn't want her words to get twisted in the press. "It would've been taken out of context. It would've set up some expectation that couldn't be met," she admitted. "I was very publicly going through this thing, and there wasn't an explanation to be given."

