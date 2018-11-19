Because the internet is about as tactful and gentle as a sack full of metal wrenches, Jenna Dewan and Jessie J have been facing constant comparison of late. It’s almost inevitable, as Jenna’s ex-husband Channing Tatum recently went public with his relationship with the singer. And y’know, they both have short brown hair, so they’re basically the same person.

Last week, the World of Dance host made it clear that she remained unbothered by the compare and contrast exercise between her and Channing’s new girlfriend, and is instead focusing on happiness in her own new relationship with Tony-winning actor, Steve Kazee.

But that’s not to say that Jenna doesn’t acknowledge it’s a problem in the first place. In fact, she was quick to Step Up (wow, proud of that one) and show her support to the 30-year-old musician when Jessie posted a statement to condemn the endless comparisons on Sunday.

Jessie wrote on Instagram that she was sick and tired of “being compared directly to another beautiful women regarding our looks” and, rather horribly, “people picking who they think is prettier.” The Flashlight singer rightly added: “I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all…I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare one another.”

Although Jenna has evidently not been effected quite as much by the critiques as Jessie, she was more than happy to speak publicly across social media on the subject. She praised Jessie for her emphasis towards women supporting women. “Amen Jessie!” The 37-year-old mother-of-one wrote.

“Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect.”

In a nutshell, everyone is doing more than okay after this divorce. Jessie J is believed to have been dating Magic Mike star Tatum for a few months, and recently supported the actor at the launch of his live show in London. He returned the favor on Tuesday, sharing a picture of the singer performing at the Royal Albert Hall and describing her as "something special."

Meanwhile, Jenna has also moved on from the divorce with Kazee, and recently revealed that she's "very happy" in her new relationship. Looking forward to the totally not-awkward double date soon, guys.

