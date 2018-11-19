image
Today's Top Stories
1
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, November 16
image
2
Every Single Royal Family Member's Net Worth
image
3
4 Ways to Make a Boring Dress Feel Exciting
image
4
The Best Black Friday Sales to Shop This Year
image
5
How Beauty Has Evolved Since the 1950s

Jenna Dewan Sends Jessie J "Nothing But Respect" After Post About Comparisons in the Media

Jessie is not here to be compared to boyfriend Channing Tatum's ex.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

Because the internet is about as tactful and gentle as a sack full of metal wrenches, Jenna Dewan and Jessie J have been facing constant comparison of late. It’s almost inevitable, as Jenna’s ex-husband Channing Tatum recently went public with his relationship with the singer. And y’know, they both have short brown hair, so they’re basically the same person.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Last week, the World of Dance host made it clear that she remained unbothered by the compare and contrast exercise between her and Channing’s new girlfriend, and is instead focusing on happiness in her own new relationship with Tony-winning actor, Steve Kazee.

But that’s not to say that Jenna doesn’t acknowledge it’s a problem in the first place. In fact, she was quick to Step Up (wow, proud of that one) and show her support to the 30-year-old musician when Jessie posted a statement to condemn the endless comparisons on Sunday.

Jessie wrote on Instagram that she was sick and tired of “being compared directly to another beautiful women regarding our looks” and, rather horribly, “people picking who they think is prettier.” The Flashlight singer rightly added: “I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all…I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare one another.”

View this post on Instagram

💭

A post shared by J E S S I E . J (@jessiej) on

Although Jenna has evidently not been effected quite as much by the critiques as Jessie, she was more than happy to speak publicly across social media on the subject. She praised Jessie for her emphasis towards women supporting women. “Amen Jessie!” The 37-year-old mother-of-one wrote.

“Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In a nutshell, everyone is doing more than okay after this divorce. Jessie J is believed to have been dating Magic Mike star Tatum for a few months, and recently supported the actor at the launch of his live show in London. He returned the favor on Tuesday, sharing a picture of the singer performing at the Royal Albert Hall and describing her as "something special."

Meanwhile, Jenna has also moved on from the divorce with Kazee, and recently revealed that she's "very happy" in her new relationship. Looking forward to the totally not-awkward double date soon, guys.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related Story
image
Just 21 Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Quotes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Princess Beatrice, a Royal, Hopped Into an Uber
Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week Priankya Chopra's Wedding Registry Picks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Khloé Kardashian Has Some Choice Words for Tristan
image Mandy Moore Quietly Got Married This Weekend
image Constance Wu Nearly Said No to 'Crazy Rich Asians'
image Jessica Chastain Secretly Had a Baby
image Meghan Markle's Sister to Release a Tell-All Book
image Harry and Meghan Reportedly Leaving Kensington
image Joe Biden Adopted the Most Adorable Shelter Dog
image Revelations About Prince Charles from New Profile