Cute news for a Monday: actress Mandy Moore (secret BFF of Meghan Markle) got married this weekend, tying the knot with longterm boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith on Sunday in a low-key ceremony with friends and family, and a pink Rodarte wedding gown.

The couple got engaged back in 2017 after meeting through Instagram of all places two years earlier, and reportedly chose to keep things at the smaller end of the scale for their big day. It’s thought that there were around fifty guests in attendance at the wedding, held at Moore’s own house before a private party to continue the celebrations at The Fig House, in the Highland Park area of L.A.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“It was an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy’s home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening,’ a source close to the star claimed to E! It sounds seriously stunning, with the This is Us star opting for boho-inspired style with “rugs on the floor surrounding the altar. The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers.” Guests also had access to “a whiskey station and lots of wine,” and the couple’s wedding cake was a little different too, as “they had 12 different kinds of cake for people to try”.

You’ve probably followed Mandy’s career from the "Candy" days all the way through to her current role in NBC’s This Is Us - but who exactly is her new husband, Taylor Goldsmith?

33-year-old Taylor is the frontman of rock band Dawes, and first met Mandy over Instagram when she revealed that she was a huge fan of their new music. Her post in May of 2015 featured a shot of their album artwork and was captioned: “Real excited about this one. Have a feeling it’s going to be the soundtrack of my summer.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me," Moore told People. "We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!" She went on to star in the music video for Dawes’ track "Roll With The Punches" in February of last year.

Other fun facts about this cute couple include their joint climb of Mount Kilimanjaro in March 2018 (impressive, huh?), their current renovation project across a midcentury house in L.A., (they're almost too productive), and the romantic song that they teamed up together for on This Is Us. In an episode titled Sometimes, Rebecca (Moore) sings an original song called "Invisible Ink". The song really was performed by ex-pop star Mandy, and was co-written by her now-husband, Goldsmith.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE NOW