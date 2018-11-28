Today, Prince William and Kate Middleton paid tribute to those who were killed in the helicopter crash at Leicester City Football Club’s King Power Stadium last month. The couple laid flowers at the site and chatted with several players and staff who attended the event. For the appearance, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a houndstooth coat with a peter pan collar and velvet piping, black tights and heels, and a hair accessory that might look familiar if you've been following Kate's outings this month: a black velvet hair ribbon.

While she was speaking with Leicester City's French manager Claude Puel, photographers were able to capture the Duchess's ponytail in its full, velvet-tied glory. The velvet bow appears to be the same one she wore during her most recent public appearance. Last week, she visited a UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab in London (wearing a maroon blazer and dress that maybe matched her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle), but while she wore her hair in a looser, low ponytail last Wednesday, today's look is a lot sleeker and more polished, which fits the solemn feel of the event. It's a ponytail with a bow added to it, whereas last week's style looks almost like she quickly gathered up her signature curls with a curiously perfect velvet ribbon she had lying about for a relaxed, pretty effect:

Either way, the ribbons appear to be the very same, which leads to the question: Is Kate Middleton trying to make hair ribbons a Thing? Because, as the holidays approach, I'm certainly into it.

