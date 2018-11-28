image
Today's Top Stories
1
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Reflect on One Year
image
2
15 Gifts to Give the Person Who Loves the Royals
image
3
Listen to an Excerpt From Michelle Obama's Memoir
image
4
The Top 10 Hair Color Trends of the Year
image
5
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Ankle Boots

Kate Middleton Is Making Velvet Bows a Thing

image
By Sally Holmes
image
Getty ImagesPAUL ELLIS

Today, Prince William and Kate Middleton paid tribute to those who were killed in the helicopter crash at Leicester City Football Club’s King Power Stadium last month. The couple laid flowers at the site and chatted with several players and staff who attended the event. For the appearance, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a houndstooth coat with a peter pan collar and velvet piping, black tights and heels, and a hair accessory that might look familiar if you've been following Kate's outings this month: a black velvet hair ribbon.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While she was speaking with Leicester City's French manager Claude Puel, photographers were able to capture the Duchess's ponytail in its full, velvet-tied glory. The velvet bow appears to be the same one she wore during her most recent public appearance. Last week, she visited a UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab in London (wearing a maroon blazer and dress that maybe matched her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle), but while she wore her hair in a looser, low ponytail last Wednesday, today's look is a lot sleeker and more polished, which fits the solemn feel of the event. It's a ponytail with a bow added to it, whereas last week's style looks almost like she quickly gathered up her signature curls with a curiously perfect velvet ribbon she had lying about for a relaxed, pretty effect:

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits A UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

Either way, the ribbons appear to be the very same, which leads to the question: Is Kate Middleton trying to make hair ribbons a Thing? Because, as the holidays approach, I'm certainly into it.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
image
15 Gifts to Give the Person Who Loves the Royals
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
image
Times Celebrities Have Dressed Like Meghan Markle
image Kate's Wedding Hair Was Supposed to be Different
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Match in Burgundy
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen Shop Meghan Markle's 25% Off Club Monaco Dress
image Queen Reportedly Disapproves of Meghan's Fashion
image Meghan Markle Is Glowing in Her Halterneck Dress
image Kate Middleton Is Loving Bright Colors This Winter
image
Behold: Meghan Markle's Best Outfits of 2018
image Zac Posen Shares Secret Photo of Eugenie's Dress
image Meghan Markle's Sunglasses Are on Sale for $97