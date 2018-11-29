Rumor has it that the Wedding of The Year (sorry, Meghan and Harry!) will be occurring this weekend: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are expected to tie the knot this weekend in India. And while the celebrities have started arriving for the nuptials, there will be one particular famous friend not in the midst for the celebrations.

Due to her pregnancy, Chopra's friend Meghan Markle, a.k.a. the Duchess of Sussex, nor her husband, Prince Harry, a.k.a, the Duke of Sussex, won't be attending the duo's lavish wedding. I know, it's a huge bummer to me, too. A source tells Us Weekly, “Meghan will not be going to Priyanka’s wedding, especially now that she is pregnant.”

Chopra, who attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan back in March, is set to marry Jonas in the actress' native country of India this weekend. Chopra and Markle originally met back in 2016 at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner. They hit it off immediately, with Markle sharing that it was friendship at first sight: "And you know when you meet someone and you just 'click'... It was just an easy, natural progression." Adding, "We’ve managed to keep in touch via email and text, and try to see each other whenever we’re both in the same town."

I don't blame Meghan for not attending—while it's sad to miss out on a major event in a friend's life, the Duchess is expecting her first child, and she and Prince Harry are busy moving into a new house at Frogmore Cottage! They've got a lot going on, and while I personally would love another Meghan Wedding Moment in 2018 (remember Eugenie?!) I think she shouldn't over-exert herself at this time. Do you, Meghan!

