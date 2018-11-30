Jennifer Lopez made an appearance on The Ellen Show yesterday and—surprise—she was asked about her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The couple have been dating for about two years now and seem completely in love. (Have you seen the way he looks at her on the red carpet?)

But just because they've been together for a while doesn't mean there will be a wedding anytime soon. Though J.Lo and A-Rod sparked engagement rumors this summer, the singer told Ellen she and Rodriguez aren't married yet. Better yet, she doesn't even know if she wants to tie the knot.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

When Ellen joked that A-Rod texted her saying that they were planning on getting married J.Lo laughed and quickly said, “He did not say that. He did not say that! Let me see the text." Then Ellen got serious and asked, “So, you’ll be getting married?" Lopez simply replied, “I don’t know."

Getty Images HECTOR RETAMAL

Ellen, who's doing God's work, then told J.Lo she and A-Rod look incredibly happy together and they should totally should get married. Lopez responded, “We are. We’ve been together a couple years. It’s nice."

You can watch the whole thing below.

It makes sense Lopez would want to take it slow with Rodriguez. She's been married three times before—first to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, then Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She has two kids with Anthony: 10-year-old twins Max and Emme Muñiz.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE