You know how sometimes, when you're in love, you just want to share almost NSFW pics of your OTP on Instagram? But in your Story, because that's the classy thing to do?

No? Well, clearly you're not ready to be in a high-profile celebrity relationship, which is probably a real bummer to hear. Take it from two people in an actual high-profile, celebrity relationship: The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) and Bella Hadid. Last night, Abel shared a picture of his lady love (and professional runway model) wearing a red hot bathing suit—and the "red hot" descriptor applies equally to the literal color of the bathing suit and the color your Nana's face would turn if she looked at the photo.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The power couple are currently in Asia together, traveling for another international leg of The Weeknd's tour. The singer is set to perform at the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Sunday night.

In the picture, which was presented to the world sans caption because it really doesn't need one, Bella sits on the edge of a pool with her back to the camera and her head turned so she's looking back ever-so-slightly (because, you know, seduction or something). The result is her backside on full display and the visual equivalent of an explosion of peach and fire emojis. Behold:

Instagram

Bella and Abel originally started seeing each other in 2015, but split in November 2016 after a little more than a year of dating. During their breakup, Abel famously dated Selena Gomez from January until October of 2017. Bella and Abel reconnected this spring and have, by all appearances, been going strong ever since—so well, in fact, that there are even reports that they might get engaged soon.