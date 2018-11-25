In case you somehow hadn't heard, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) are back on in a big way. The couple, who broke up in November 2016 after a little more than a year of dating, reconnected this spring and have been more or less inseparable ever since. Things have been going so well, in fact, that there are even reports that the pair are looking to get engaged soon.

"They’re madly in love with each other," a source told Us Weekly about Bella and Abel's ~love~.

And they're apparently already taking some big relationship steps—like sharing a $60,000-a-month penthouse in Tribeca, for example. "He asked her to move in and she, of course, agreed," Us Weekly's source claimed. "She felt that this was the next best step in their relationship."

Their latest relationship milestone? Abel is meeting Bella's family—and not just like, her famous, fellow model sister Gigi Hadid, but the extended fam. This weekend, Bella traveled to Dubai with Abel for his show in Abu Dhabi and invited her young cousins out to the show to hang out and casually meet the love of her life.

"Truly such a special night 🖤 I only get to see my beautiful cousin Reema and nieces Salma & Aya when I’m in Dubai, and they drove up for the show in Abu Dhabi😩🖤 made my whole year, I feel so lucky! 🖤Such a great show baby in one of my favorite places in the 🌍 can’t leave out @ll_cool_lj with the MOVES !! Best night ever 🖤," Bella captioned a series of photos documenting the concert and the meeting on Instagram.

If the pictures do the meeting justice, Abel and Bella's cousins definitely hit it off. Bella also posted some extra photos of the eventful night on her Instagram Story.

Today, Bella and Abel are spending the day riding ATVs in the desert in Dubai with friends.

Here are just a few of the many, many pictures from the day that Bella blew up her Instagram Story with:

Here's to true love and big steps, right?