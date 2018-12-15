When it comes to Hollywood power couples, it doesn't get much more OG than Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The actors have been together since 1983 and their love is clearly just as strong today as it was back in the '80s.

This year, Hawn and Russell put their awesomeness on full display in a holiday gift to the world with their truly epic Christmas card.

In the photo, Russell, 67, and Hawn, 71, dress as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in a den of dark leather, darker wood, and lush fur carpets. In the photo, Russell and Hawn are joined by their dogs.

Russell and Hawn aren't just any old St. Nick and Mrs. Claus, however; they happen to be just about the sexiest Mr. and Mrs. Claus of all time. Russell's Santa is a silver fox in red pants, a white button-up, and black suspenders and Hawn's Mrs. Claus isn't a granny in glasses—she's a bona fide hot grandma in a red, fur-lined jacket, paired with a white shirt, red velvet pants, and knee-high brown leather boots.

Even the photo's caption was sexy.

"Never thought I’d be sleeping with Santa! 🎅🏼🤶🏼," Hawn wrote along with the pic in a post on Instagram.

Hawn's Snatched costar and fellow funny lady Amy Schumer couldn't resist the urge to comment on the sexy Santa pic. "I don't believe that," Schumer, who is expecting her first child with her husband, chef Chris Fischer, in 2019, wrote in the photo's comments.

Consider the 2018 Christmas Card Olympics over, because we officially have our gold medalists.