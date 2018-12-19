The Royal Family Fab Four Have Arrived for the Queen's Christmas Lunch, Gifts In Tow

Every year, the Queen of England hosts a royal Christmas lunch, and all the royals are invited. This year was no exception, and we were blessed with photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton en route to the lunch.

Per the Daily Mail, this was a more low-key affair than last year's shindig, which was Meghan's very first Christmas dinner. The duchesses did arrive in separate cars, but that only makes sense: Kate and William are now a family of five, so there's not a lot of room left for Harry or Meghan to squeeze in, plus royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo accompanied them . Both princes drove, although Kate recently proved she's more than up to the task of driving herself, if need be.

Kate wore a high-necked pink number (probably the Alexander McQueen dress she's worn for Trooping the Colour), and William went traditional in a suit. Charlotte and George are visible in the back, and we don't see Louis but he might be behind Kate.

Splash News Splash News

Harry and Meghan are chatting cheerfully; Meghan's in a high-necked black lace number that I'm not sure we've seen before (chances are, it's probably a maternity dress of some kind).

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

And if you look closely in the back seat, you can see what I assume to be Christmas presents:

Getty Images

Everyone's looking festive and happy, contrary to all the silly gossip. It's too bad we can't get shots of the inside, but now I get to speculate what the rest of their outfits look like and all the things they talked about! "How's Frogmore Cottage coming along?" "Did you love my velvet bow?" And so on.

