image
Today's Top Stories
1
These Were the 10 Biggest Fashion Trends of 2018
image
2
The Surprising Upside for Female Syrian Refugees
image
3
18 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas From Amazon
image
4
The Best, Inexpensive Highlighters Real Women Love
BRIDGET JONES'S DIARY, Renee Zellweger, 2001. (c) Universal Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection.
5
Who Would You Put In a 'Bridget Jones' Reboot?

The Royal Family Fab Four Have Arrived for the Queen's Christmas Lunch, Gifts In Tow

image
Splash NewsSplash News

Every year, the Queen of England hosts a royal Christmas lunch, and all the royals are invited. This year was no exception, and we were blessed with photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton en route to the lunch.

Per the Daily Mail, this was a more low-key affair than last year's shindig, which was Meghan's very first Christmas dinner. The duchesses did arrive in separate cars, but that only makes sense: Kate and William are now a family of five, so there's not a lot of room left for Harry or Meghan to squeeze in, plus royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo accompanied them . Both princes drove, although Kate recently proved she's more than up to the task of driving herself, if need be.

Kate wore a high-necked pink number (probably the Alexander McQueen dress she's worn for Trooping the Colour), and William went traditional in a suit. Charlotte and George are visible in the back, and we don't see Louis but he might be behind Kate.

image
Splash NewsSplash News

Harry and Meghan are chatting cheerfully; Meghan's in a high-necked black lace number that I'm not sure we've seen before (chances are, it's probably a maternity dress of some kind).

image
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

And if you look closely in the back seat, you can see what I assume to be Christmas presents:

image
Getty Images

Everyone's looking festive and happy, contrary to all the silly gossip. It's too bad we can't get shots of the inside, but now I get to speculate what the rest of their outfits look like and all the things they talked about! "How's Frogmore Cottage coming along?" "Did you love my velvet bow?" And so on.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Meghan Markle Will Spend Christmas with the Queen
image
See the Kensington Palace Christmas Tree
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Meghan Markle Plans to "Ride Out" Negative Rumors
image Meghan Markle's Instagram Was Just Reactivated
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan Markle Looks So Different in Cute Florals
image
25 Photos of Royals on Vacation Through the Years
image All the Details of Meghan and Harry's U.S. Tour
image Meghan Markle's $56 ASOS Dress Is Back in Stock
image Meghan Markle's Father Accused Her of "Ghosting"
image The Queen Is Passing on Her Patronage to Meghan
Royalty - Christmas Service - Magdalene Church, Sandringham Never Forget: Prince William's 2008 Beard
image Doria Ragland Won't Spend Christmas with Royals