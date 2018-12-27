Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Confirm It: They Totally Got Married

The Internet lost its collective mind when photos surfaced of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth getting low-key married in a casual gathering of family and friends—and how every single one of us missed the signs of impending wedded bliss. Now, the famous couple has officially confirmed the news, and gave us photos and video to prove that love is real and everything's going to be ok. Also, we're getting hints about why the actors decided to get hitched when they did.

A source told Us Weekly that “Liam caring for animals and helping others during the Malibu fire sealed the deal. Their love exploded after that. They are a perfect match.”

So apparently a handsome man chasing after adorably scared animals is a huge turn-on, no surprise. Miley had basically said the same thing in an interview with Howard Stern a few weeks prior, per People. "Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this," she said.

"I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone, for survival. He was so incredible—he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard."

More details from the wedding: Miley got married in a flowy Vivienne Westwood dress that's perfect for her funky-yet-chic aesthetic. Nicholas Sparks (who wrote The Last Song, which became the movie where the famous couple met) congratulated the couple. Apparently Miley and Hemsworth wanted to get married in their Malibu home before it burned down in the California wildfire; after the devastation, they donated $500,000 to the Malibu Foundation and instead opted for a more low-key event. The photos and videos prove that it was the perfect fit for them:



And finally, Cyrus put up video of the couple dancing along to "Uptown Funk" (great wedding dance song!):

