Chrissy Teigen and John Legend really won 2018, as People is quick to point out. Teigen launched a cookbook and cookware line, and still had time to be one of the most well-paid models in 2018. Legend, the "All of Me" singer and actor, had a particularly impressive professional run, becoming an EGOT winner (one of only 15 ever!) and officially winning British GQ's Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man Award. And yet, what do his fans, the people who have supported his decades-long career, want to see? Chrissy Teigen and the babies, of course! And Legend has fully embraced it, by the looks of it.

Like every other Instagram influencer on the planet, Legend did his Top 9 Instagram posts of 2018. There is not one single picture of him singing in there, or acting, or doing anything else other than being an adorable dad and super-hot husband. Legend captioned the photo "Family love and lactation," which makes sense. In fact, the lactation photo in question (during date night, no less) was Legend's most popular post of the entire year. In second was the first photo of baby Miles (sweet chubby-cheeked muffin) and third was their ingenious Halloween costume: Chrissy as the Queen, and Legend as Prince Philip.

Legend obviously knows where he stands in the relationship. Earlier in the year, he joked at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, introducing himself, "Hi, everyone. I’m John. Also known as Chrissy Teigen’s trophy husband."

Chrissy has been a bit more quiet on social media this holiday season, so Legend has taken up the very important job of documenting his family while his wife entertains. We even got this adorable twinning moment between Luna and Miles in the same Santa suit. Legend, you're doing it right.

