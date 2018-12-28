Christmas Day church service, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 25 Dec 2018
Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Meghan Markle's Christmas Jewelry
image
2
Is Angelina Jolie Running for President?
image
3
The Best Pieces From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
image
4
The Chicest Short Hairstyles and Haircuts
image
5
Why Don't Women on Drama Shows Have Any Friends?

John Legend's Top Nine on Instagram Is Full of "Love and Lactation"

image
ShutterstockBroadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend really won 2018, as People is quick to point out. Teigen launched a cookbook and cookware line, and still had time to be one of the most well-paid models in 2018. Legend, the "All of Me" singer and actor, had a particularly impressive professional run, becoming an EGOT winner (one of only 15 ever!) and officially winning British GQ's Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man Award. And yet, what do his fans, the people who have supported his decades-long career, want to see? Chrissy Teigen and the babies, of course! And Legend has fully embraced it, by the looks of it.

Like every other Instagram influencer on the planet, Legend did his Top 9 Instagram posts of 2018. There is not one single picture of him singing in there, or acting, or doing anything else other than being an adorable dad and super-hot husband. Legend captioned the photo "Family love and lactation," which makes sense. In fact, the lactation photo in question (during date night, no less) was Legend's most popular post of the entire year. In second was the first photo of baby Miles (sweet chubby-cheeked muffin) and third was their ingenious Halloween costume: Chrissy as the Queen, and Legend as Prince Philip.

View this post on Instagram

#topnine2018. Family love and lactation

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Legend obviously knows where he stands in the relationship. Earlier in the year, he joked at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, introducing himself, "Hi, everyone. I’m John. Also known as Chrissy Teigen’s trophy husband."

Chrissy has been a bit more quiet on social media this holiday season, so Legend has taken up the very important job of documenting his family while his wife entertains. We even got this adorable twinning moment between Luna and Miles in the same Santa suit. Legend, you're doing it right.

View this post on Instagram

Luna in 2016. Miles today. Hand-me-downs

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
John and Chrissy Made a Special X-Mas Appearance
Chrissy Teigen John Legend City Harvest 2018
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Her Baby Boy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image The Queen's Christmas Video Showed These Photos
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Jennifer Lopez Is Teaching Her Daughter to Sing
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating China: Through the Looking Glass, Cocktails, New York, America - 04 May 2015 Kim Kardashian and Kanye Recreated First Dance
image Turns Out Harry Did Go Shooting on Boxing Day
image Was the Kardashian Christmas Card Photoshopped?
image Alex Rodriguez Is Close With J.Lo's Daughter
image Katie Holmes Has Been More Open on Social Media
84th Annual Academy Awards, Vanity Fair Party, Los Angeles, America - 26 Feb 2012 Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Confirm Marriage
image Meghan Markle Let Her Due Date Slip
image Jack Comes to Christmas With Princess Eugenie