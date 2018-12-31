You might not have all that much in common with Meghan Markle anymore (unless you’re married to a Prince with a royal baby on the way in which case, congrats!), but it’s likely that your New Year’s resolutions are surprisingly similar. While I was kind of hoping that her intentions for 2019 would be 'continue to quietly stir up royal controversy’ and ‘maintain down-to-earth, likable approach to being a Duchess’, it turns out Meghan’s resolutions are actually very normal.

Proving that you would almost certainly be BFFs if she'd grown up around the block from you, Meghan’s made the same, super-relatable resolutions every year for as long as she can remember. Her goal for 2019? Literally just to stop biting her nails, and to stop cursing quite so much. SAME.

Back in 2016 while writing on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, the future Duchess of Sussex confessed at the time: "These make my New Year's resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year. The swearing comes in lulls, triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks."

Getty Images

“And when it comes to the biting of the nails — well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit,” Meghan wrote.



Seeing as she explains that both of her worst habits are mainly stress-related, this year has probably left the Duchess with stubs for fingernails and a behind-the-scenes potty mouth. The past few months in particular have seen Meghan come under fire from invasive media scrutiny, endless rumors of feuds, and the drama with her family, so it’s likely that 2018 has been somewhat stressful.

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

Luckily, with a royal baby just around the corner, she’ll soon be able to take a step back from the spotlight to focus on being a new mom which, in comparison, will be a little more peaceful. Maybe 2019 is the year of healthy, natural nails and creative, baby-friendly curse words for the Duchess of Sussex?

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE