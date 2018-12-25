This Is Why Meghan and Harry Showed PDA While William and Kate Didn't at Christmas Service

At this year's Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton chatted like the best of buddies on the walk to the church (feud? What feud?). As the Fab Four walked along, stopping to chat with the thousands of fans that lined the walkway, Meghan and Prince Harry, strolling arm in arm, showed more PDA than the more traditional Kate and Prince William, who walked side by side without touching. Even while Meghan and Kate leaned in to each other, Meghan kept a hand at Harry's elbow.

The pregnant Meghan might have needed Harry's arm to stabilize her, since she was wearing the most magnificent (and tall!) navy boots. The couple said hello to fans after the service, and Meghan draped her hand over Harry's back.

Kate and William stopped to shake hands as well, but still no physical contact.

It's well-established that Kate and William don't hold hands during public engagements, which may be from personal preference as much as official protocol. We occasionally see them break their rule as they did at Meghan and Harry's wedding, where they looked totally loved up. But otherwise it's hands off.

