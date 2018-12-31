Brianna and Jamie Are Reunited in Outlander Episode 9
Today's Top Stories
1
5 Biggest Takeaways From 'Outlander' Episode 9
image
2
The Best Pieces From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
image
3
George & Charlotte Broke Royal Christmas Tradition
image
4
The Chicest Short Hairstyles and Haircuts
image
5
Start the New Year By Downloading These Yoga Apps

Meghan Markle's 2016 New Year's Resolution Basically Manifested Prince Harry

Adopting this for my own 2019 goals, pronto.

image
By Sally Holmes
image
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

If your Instagram feed, like mine, is filled with friends/family/influencers/that-person-you-haven't-actually-spoken-to-in-five-years reflecting on their 2018s (#topnine) and sharing their resolutions for 2019, it might have you thinking about your goals for the new year. Up until a few minutes ago, I'd half-heartedly decided that my New Year's resolution would be to eat healthier because it sounds like a good thing to do, but great news: That's canceled. In fact, everything's canceled because I have learned what Meghan Markle's 2016 resolution was and I want that.

On her now-defunct blog, The Tig, Meghan shared that every single year she makes the same resolution: To quit biting her nails and to stop cursing as much. Admirable resolutions that I feel eh about because neither are major problems for me. But after reading what she wrote about her resolution for 2016—you know, the year she was introduced to and started dating Prince Harry—I was INTRIGUED:

"This year, I resolve not to have a resolution," Markle wrote in a post on The Tig, according to Martha Stewart Weddings. "For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher."

This alone is pretty inspiring and resolution-stealing-worthy, but it gets even better:

"My New Year's resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change," Meghan wrote, and encouraged her fans to do the same.

What a beautiful, hopeful intention to set going into the new year. Also, can you think of anything more MAGIC than going on a blind date with Prince Harry six months later and:

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Procession
Getty ImagesMatt Cardy
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Procession
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

I thought not.

So I'm hereby ditching all current/future resolutions and adopting magic going forward, forever. Because Prince Harry might be taken, but maybe I'll get a tiara out of it?

Related Stories
image
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
image
Meghan Markle Is the Most Googled Person in 2018
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Kardashians & Jenners Pose in Bikinis in the Snow
image Serena Williams and Roger Federer's Tennis Match
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Miami Jet Ski Date
image Harry Gave Up Alcohol and Caffeine With Meghan
image Kate Waiting Until Meghan Left to Go Hunting
image Hilary Duff Half-Confirmed a Lizzie McGuire Reboot
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service What Are Meghan Markle's New Year's Resolutions?
image Nickyanka Are on a Ski Vaycay with Joe and Sophie
image Khloé Referenced an Old Kim Feud in New True Video
image Meghan and Kate Bonded Over Scrabble on Christmas