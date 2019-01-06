MCX020119_064
Today's Top Stories
1
Time's Up CEO Lisa Borders Shares Her 2019 Goals
image
2
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, January 4 Edition
image
3
Read These Self-Help Books for Inspiration in 2019
image
4
Getting to Know Jodie Comer of 'Killing Eve'
image
5
The 10 Best Wallets for Women

Kate Middleton Wore a Gorgeous Blue Catherine Walker Coat and Matching Headband to Church in Sandringham

By Kayleigh Roberts
The Royal Family Attend Church At Sandringham
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Christmas holiday celebrations are still going strong for the British royal family. The Windsor clan congregated, as they do every year, at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate late last month to celebrate Christmas. At least some members of the royal family are still camped out in Sandringham, even though we're several days into the new year.

This morning, the Queen rode to church service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in King's Lynn, where she was joined by other members of the royal family, including Lady Laura Meade, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, David Jardine-Paterson, James Meade, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Tragically, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were nowhere to be seen. Even more tragically, neither were Will and Kate's adorable kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

As she tends to do, Kate Middleton stole the show in a truly gorgeous, blue Catherine Walker coat, which she paired with a matching headband. The Duchess of Cambridge (and unofficial Duchess of Perfect Style) accessorized her church outing look with a perfect pair of black Prada heels, and a gorgeous (but classic and understated) black Jimmy Choo clutch, according to the Daily Mail.

image
Getty Images

Kate's Prada heels are still available to shop, if you're the kind of person with the means to buy Prada heels.

image
Nordstrom

SHOP

And so is her Jimmy Choo clutch:

image
Farfetch

SHOP

Will and Kate were mobbed by fans outside the church, because the public's love for the royals doesn't take weekends off.

image
Splash News
image
Splash News
Related Stories
Kate Middleton
14 Candid, Unseen Photos of the Royal Family
image
Celebrities Who Are Friends With Royals
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Will Harry and Meghan's Kids Have Royal Titles?
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex Where Will Meghan Markle Give Birth?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Host Christmas Party For Families Of Military Personnel Deployed In Cyprus Kate Middleton to Spend Birthday Away from Will
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen Meghan Markle's Club Monaco Coat Is on Sale
image Meghan Markle Threw a Party to Give Away Clothes
image Details on Meghan Markle's Fave Shoe Designer
image Meghan Markle's Top 5 Favorite Jewelry Brands
image
17 Times Royals Wore the Most Casual Outfits
image The Most Expensive Bag Meghan Markle Used in 2018
image Samantha Markle Suggests Resolutions for Meghan