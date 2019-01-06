Christmas holiday celebrations are still going strong for the British royal family. The Windsor clan congregated, as they do every year, at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate late last month to celebrate Christmas. At least some members of the royal family are still camped out in Sandringham, even though we're several days into the new year.

This morning, the Queen rode to church service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in King's Lynn, where she was joined by other members of the royal family, including Lady Laura Meade, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, David Jardine-Paterson, James Meade, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Tragically, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were nowhere to be seen. Even more tragically, neither were Will and Kate's adorable kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

As she tends to do, Kate Middleton stole the show in a truly gorgeous, blue Catherine Walker coat, which she paired with a matching headband. The Duchess of Cambridge (and unofficial Duchess of Perfect Style) accessorized her church outing look with a perfect pair of black Prada heels, and a gorgeous (but classic and understated) black Jimmy Choo clutch, according to the Daily Mail.

Kate's Prada heels are still available to shop, if you're the kind of person with the means to buy Prada heels.

And so is her Jimmy Choo clutch:

Will and Kate were mobbed by fans outside the church, because the public's love for the royals doesn't take weekends off.

