image
Today's Top Stories
1
Chic Clothes for Your Next Ski Trip
image
2
22 Celebrities That Are Best Friends IRL
image
3
The Best, Inexpensive Highlighters Real Women Love
image
4
13 Badass Ruth Bader Ginsburg–Inspired Gifts
image
5
Required Listening: The Best Love Songs of 2018

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Criticized Kate Middleton for "Not Doing Enough" While She Was Dating Prince William

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Today, it's hard to imagine the royal family without Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge might only be a royal by marriage, but she's as poised and regal as anyone else who's ever worn a tiara. Kate won the public over quickly, but apparently it took a little longer for her to win over her future in-laws—specifically, the most important in-law of all, Queen Elizabeth II herself.

According to a report by Express, the Queen was pretty critical of Kate back when she was still just a royal girlfriend and not yet a Duchess. The reason is pretty shocking: The Queen apparently didn't think Kate did enough. Phil Dampier, an expert who has been reporting on the royal family for more than 20 years, explained:

"Kate was William’s girlfriend for eight or nine years before they got engaged and got married. The Queen once remarked Kate doesn’t do very much so I think she had a fairly long entrance to the Royal family."

That's hard to believe now, since Kate is one of the busiest, hardest working people on the planet. She attends countless royal engagements, works with several important (and seemingly time-consuming) charities, and finds time to be a doting mom to her three kids, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and little baby Prince Louis, 8 months. The Queen seems happy with Kate's full schedule now, but, back in the day, she didn't think Kate was doing all that much.

image
Don’t worry: Kate and Elizabeth are now best buds.
Getty Images

Dampier, for one, doesn't think that Kate's light load of royal appearances while dating Prince William was because she was lazy or standoffish or anything like that, though. He's of the opinion that Will was actually behind Kate's "not doing much."

“William, because of what happened to his mother, was very protective of her and always has been since then," he said. "She only does what she wants to do and is comfortable with and isn’t put under too much pressure and scrutiny. His family’s been his number one priority."

Fair, Will. Very fair.

Related Stories
image
Kate Middleton Is Now on Twitter and Instagram
image
Kate Middleton's Homemade Xmas Gift for the Queen
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Royal Honeymoon How Diana Caught Prince Charles' Attention
image Harry and Meghan Aren't Staying with Will and Kate
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image William Wasn't Interested in Marrying Kate in 2005
Pippa Middleton Promotes Her New Book Pippa Middleton's Cozy Post-Baby Photo Shoot
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen Adele Joined Harry and Meghan at the Hubb Kitchen
The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II Meghan Markle's Taking a Firm Stance on Her Dad
image
See Meghan Markle's Style Evolution
image The Royal Fab Four Arrive for Christmas Lunch
image Meghan Markle Plans to "Ride Out" Negative Rumors
image Meghan Markle's Instagram Was Just Reactivated